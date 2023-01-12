ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
The latest in the Biden documents probe

The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
No visitor logs for Biden's private home, White House says

The discovery of five more classified documents at President Biden's Wilmington home has increased calls for more answers from the White House. Some are calling for the residence's visitor logs to be released, but the White House says there are no such logs, in line with previous presidents. Adriana Diaz reports.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling

The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.
Impact of Biden document revelations

President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
Biden deals with fallout after more classified documents found

President Biden continues to face questions after White House attorney Richard Sauber said Saturday that additional pages of classified documents were found and handed over to the Justice Department. House Republicans have launched an investigation. Skyler Henry reports.
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces 2024 Senate run

Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana announced Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate, mounting a bid to succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Banks launched his campaign with a two-minute video highlighting his military service, during which he deployed to Afghanistan, and...
Failed Republican candidate arrested in New Mexico shootings targeting Democrats' homes

Police in New Mexico arrested a man who they say was the "mastermind" behind shootings targeting Democratic politicians' homes. Officials said Solomon Pena, a Republican, was angry about losing a state lawmaker race in November and made baseless claims that it was rigged. He's accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to carry out some of the shootings, which left no one injured. Anne-Marie Green has more.
