Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Assessing the risk of after classified documents found at Biden's home and former office
What does it mean when a document is marked "classified," and what are the legal and security concerns about materials found at President Biden's home and former office? CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz breaks down the details on "CBS News Mornings."
The latest in the Biden documents probe
The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
Goldman says Biden administration is "doing things by the book" on classified documents
Washington — Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, said Sunday that the Biden administration is doing things "by the book" regarding the discovery of documents with classification markings at President Biden's former office at a Washington, D.C., think tank and in the garage of his house in Wilmington, Delaware.
No visitor logs for Biden's private home, White House says
The discovery of five more classified documents at President Biden's Wilmington home has increased calls for more answers from the White House. Some are calling for the residence's visitor logs to be released, but the White House says there are no such logs, in line with previous presidents. Adriana Diaz reports.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Michael Cohen, Trump's former "fixer," meets with Manhattan D.A. investigators
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney and "fixer," met Tuesday afternoon with investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the latest sign that its years-old investigation into Trump may be picking up steam. Cohen confirmed that he was asked for an interview by investigators for the D.A., Alvin Bragg,...
White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling
The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.
New developments as more classified records found at President Biden's former office, residence
CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz reports on the latest about the documents marked classified found at President Biden's former office and residence and what legal experts say about the records.
How classified docs are handled and what risk they pose to national security
After classified documents were found in the homes of President Biden and former President Trump, CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz looks at how classified documents are handled and what risk they pose to national security if they end up in the wrong hands.
Impact of Biden document revelations
President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
Supreme Court rejects Missouri challenge to tax cut rule in COVID aid package
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a legal battle brought by the state of Missouri over a measure in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package that prohibited states from using economic relief money awarded to them to offset tax cuts. The court fight took aim at...
Biden deals with fallout after more classified documents found
President Biden continues to face questions after White House attorney Richard Sauber said Saturday that additional pages of classified documents were found and handed over to the Justice Department. House Republicans have launched an investigation. Skyler Henry reports.
"Nonsense" that Biden didn't know he had classified documents, Stewart says
Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said President Biden had to know he had classified documents, and discussed controversial new GOP Rep. George Santos of New York.
Legal and political questions surrounding the Biden classified documents probe
Republicans in Congress are demanding answers about the classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the probe.
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces 2024 Senate run
Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana announced Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate, mounting a bid to succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Banks launched his campaign with a two-minute video highlighting his military service, during which he deployed to Afghanistan, and...
CBS Evening News, January 16, 2023
No visitor logs for Biden's private home, White House says; Alcoholic liver diseases in young people surge.
Failed Republican candidate arrested in New Mexico shootings targeting Democrats' homes
Police in New Mexico arrested a man who they say was the "mastermind" behind shootings targeting Democratic politicians' homes. Officials said Solomon Pena, a Republican, was angry about losing a state lawmaker race in November and made baseless claims that it was rigged. He's accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to carry out some of the shootings, which left no one injured. Anne-Marie Green has more.
