Tyler Huntley will likely start at quarterback when the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) and Joe Burrow in an AFC wild card playoffs game. Cincinnati won 27-16 last week, now the teams meet again on the same field. Kickoff for this AFC North rivalry is set for Sunday, January 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO