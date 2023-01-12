The Tualatin Timberwolves are off to one of their best starts in program history, but they know there is still plenty of work left to be done. The Timberwolves (13-1, 2-0 in Three Rivers League) have won six consecutive games and are in first place in the league. They are well on their way to a 20-win season, which would be their first under fourth-year coach Wes Pappas.

TUALATIN, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO