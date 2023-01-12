Read full article on original website
Portland Trail Blazers get 36 points from Damian Lillard, win 136-119 win over Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers began their current stretch of 10 home games in 11 contests with two defeats that hindered their quest to climb back up the Western Conference standings. Next up on Saturday night came a Dallas Mavericks team that throttled the Blazers twice at home earlier this season.
Sports on TV, January 16-22: Australian Open, NFL playoffs, NBA, NHL, Premier League, golf, college basketball and more
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 — Dallas at Tampa Bay, 750-AM, 1080-AM Tennis. Golf — Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Golf — Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship. NBC — Premier League: Newcastle at Crystal Palace. College basketball, men. 9 a.m. ESPN — Miami at Duke. ESPN2 — Mississippi at...
New York Giants outlast Minnesota Vikings for 1st playoff win in 11 years
Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season. Saquon Barkley rushed...
Nassir Little probable for Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Forward Nassir Little is probable for the Portland Trail Blazers out to earn their first winning streak since the middle of December on Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks at the Moda Center. Little has been out since Nov. 29 with a hip injury. His return would provide the Blazers...
Girls basketball: Tualatin Timberwolves will be tested in league play after hot start
The Tualatin Timberwolves are off to one of their best starts in program history, but they know there is still plenty of work left to be done. The Timberwolves (13-1, 2-0 in Three Rivers League) have won six consecutive games and are in first place in the league. They are well on their way to a 20-win season, which would be their first under fourth-year coach Wes Pappas.
What TV channel is Vikings vs Giants today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Minnesota vs New York online (1/15/2023)
The Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and Kirk Cousins host the New York Giants (9-7-1) and Daniel Jones in a postseason NFC wild card matchup. Minnesota beat New York 27-24 on Dec. 24 in Minnesota on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired. This playoff game kicks off on Sunday, January 15 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (1/15/2023)
Tyler Huntley will likely start at quarterback when the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) and Joe Burrow in an AFC wild card playoffs game. Cincinnati won 27-16 last week, now the teams meet again on the same field. Kickoff for this AFC North rivalry is set for Sunday, January 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
NFL playoffs: Divisional round awaits after scintillating wild-card weekend
A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys’ first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
Winterhawks lose to Pats on controversial no-goal
The Portland Winterhawks lost 4-3 to the Regina Pats in a game that ended in controversy. Jack O’Brien’s one-timer with 17 seconds left found the net, but after a lengthy discussion among the officials, they waved the goal off on the account of Kyle Chyzowski making contact with the goaltender. Replays clearly showed that Chyzowski was pushed into the goalie by defenseman Luke Bateman and the goal should have stood.
Georgia Bulldogs football player and staff member killed in car wreck after title celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which...
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard is being more aggressive. That’s exactly what the Portland Trail Blazers need.
Damian Lillard doesn’t have to do everything. That was the point of the way this Trail Blazers roster was built, right?. Jerami Grant can attack from the wing, Anferee Simons can create with the ball in his hands and Jusuf Nurkic, finally healthy, can clean up down low. But...
Can Oregon Ducks recruit well enough to contend with programs like Georgia? Is hall of famer LaMichael James greatest running back in UO history?: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Review of Georgia’s 65-7 domination of TCU in national title game if it places into perspective Oregon’s 49-3 loss to the Bulldogs to start the season. Can Oregon ever recruit enough talent to matchup with teams such as Georgia?. LaMichael James...
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (1/15/2023)
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins (9-8) visit Josh Allen and the high-powered Buffalo Bills (13-3) in an AFC wild card playoff game. Buffalo has won eight of the last nine meetings. This AFC East rivalry kicks off on Sunday, January 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys free live stream, odds, prediction, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (1/16/2023)
Signal-callers Tom Brady and Dak Prescott will share the spotlight when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in an NFC wild card playoffs game on Monday Night Football. Brady improved to 7-0 all time against Dallas with a 19-3 win in September. Kickoff is set for Monday, January 16 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.
