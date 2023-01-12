ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Girls basketball: Tualatin Timberwolves will be tested in league play after hot start

The Tualatin Timberwolves are off to one of their best starts in program history, but they know there is still plenty of work left to be done. The Timberwolves (13-1, 2-0 in Three Rivers League) have won six consecutive games and are in first place in the league. They are well on their way to a 20-win season, which would be their first under fourth-year coach Wes Pappas.
TUALATIN, OR
What TV channel is Vikings vs Giants today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Minnesota vs New York online (1/15/2023)

The Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and Kirk Cousins host the New York Giants (9-7-1) and Daniel Jones in a postseason NFC wild card matchup. Minnesota beat New York 27-24 on Dec. 24 in Minnesota on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired. This playoff game kicks off on Sunday, January 15 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (1/15/2023)

Tyler Huntley will likely start at quarterback when the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) and Joe Burrow in an AFC wild card playoffs game. Cincinnati won 27-16 last week, now the teams meet again on the same field. Kickoff for this AFC North rivalry is set for Sunday, January 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
CINCINNATI, OH
Winterhawks lose to Pats on controversial no-goal

The Portland Winterhawks lost 4-3 to the Regina Pats in a game that ended in controversy. Jack O’Brien’s one-timer with 17 seconds left found the net, but after a lengthy discussion among the officials, they waved the goal off on the account of Kyle Chyzowski making contact with the goaltender. Replays clearly showed that Chyzowski was pushed into the goalie by defenseman Luke Bateman and the goal should have stood.
PORTLAND, OR
Can Oregon Ducks recruit well enough to contend with programs like Georgia? Is hall of famer LaMichael James greatest running back in UO history?: Talkin’ Ducks

SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Review of Georgia’s 65-7 domination of TCU in national title game if it places into perspective Oregon’s 49-3 loss to the Bulldogs to start the season. Can Oregon ever recruit enough talent to matchup with teams such as Georgia?. LaMichael James...
EUGENE, OR
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (1/15/2023)

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins (9-8) visit Josh Allen and the high-powered Buffalo Bills (13-3) in an AFC wild card playoff game. Buffalo has won eight of the last nine meetings. This AFC East rivalry kicks off on Sunday, January 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys free live stream, odds, prediction, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (1/16/2023)

Signal-callers Tom Brady and Dak Prescott will share the spotlight when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in an NFC wild card playoffs game on Monday Night Football. Brady improved to 7-0 all time against Dallas with a 19-3 win in September. Kickoff is set for Monday, January 16 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.
TAMPA, FL
