FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rio Grande Sun
Española Valley Athletic Trainer Always a Presence
Casey Nevarez took a collision to the head and opened up a cut during a January game at Española Valley High School. What happened next to the McCurdy basketball player was a sight familiar to any athlete who takes a fall, hit, sprain, twist or cut at any sporting event at the high school: athletic trainer Celina Velasquez comes over ready to help.
Rio Grande Sun
Pojoaque Hires Zeke Villegas as Football Head Coach
After years of being an assistant coach, Zeke Villegas finally gets a shot at being a varsity head coach. “I’m excited, I’ve been waiting for this,” Villegas said. “I was just waiting for the opportunity to go out and show everyone what I could do for their program.”
Rio Grande Sun
Roundup: Escalante Wins on 3-Point Buzzer Beater
Pojoaque Valley senior Derek Sancdhez scored 53 points, the second-most by anyone in New Mexico this season, in a 95-63 win over Aztec (3-13) on Feb. 10. Sanchez played sparingly in the second quarter, as the Elks (12-5) rotated various players, but caught fire late in the game, as Pojoaque scored 55 total points in the second half.
Rio Grande Sun
Dulce Hands Mesa Vista its First Loss of the Year
Facing Mesa Vista, Dulce girls basketball coach Alyssa Veneno said she forgot that they were facing the No. 1 ranked 2A team on both MaxPreps’ algorithm, and the New Mexico Overtime coaches’ poll. To her, it was just another opponent, and perhaps that showed for the team. The...
Rio Grande Sun
Española Mayor Asks Governor to Send State Police Amid Crime Increase
Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil on Monday formally requested Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham send state police to help fight a post-holiday crime surge in the city. In a letter to Lujan Grisham, Vigil asked the governor to dispatch New Mexico State Police “to assist the Española Police Department with patrols, crime prevention efforts, drug trafficking efforts, and highway traffic safety support within the city limits of Española until March 2023.”
