wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society holds cat adoption event
LYNCHBURG Va. (WFXR) — This weekend, the Lynchburg Humane Society held a special adoption event for all of their cats and kittens. After last weekend’s special adoption event for the Lynchburg Humane Society’s dogs, they had to make sure their cats weren’t left out. The Society...
WHSV
The need for foster families continues in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2022 the Children’s Services of Virginia (CSV) had its highest number of referrals for foster kids in its 30 years as an agency. In 2023, the need for foster parents still stands. CSV receives those referrals from Fredericksburg, Winchester, Harrisonburg and sometimes beyond...
cbs19news
Broadcasters for Blood drive aims to collect 261 pints of blood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Red Cross and local radio stations teamed up to host the bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive on Monday. The goal was to collect 261 pints of blood. January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month because it's the slowest time for collection, usually due...
cbs19news
CASPCA again raising money in honor of Betty White
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be participating in the Betty White challenge again this year. This challenge started last year to honor the late actress for her birthday and the way she advocated for animals. Last year, the CASPCA raised more than $15,000. “Last year...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
cbs19news
Paramount continues offering backstage tours
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater continues offering people a chance to explore its history. It is once again holding free backstage tours. According to a release, these tours are offered year-round and are regularly announced on the theater’s website. From its beginnings in 1931 to the...
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
cbs19news
Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
cbs19news
CCGVP heads to Richmond to protest gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, members of the Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention left for Richmond to protest continuing gun violence and advocate for sensible gun laws. Since 2012, this organization has rallied on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on the steps of the State Capitol to...
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
cbs19news
Woodbrook Elementary host 'Miles for Martin'
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Woodbrook Elementary School held its Miles for Martin event on Monday, raising awareness of an organization that is very special to teachers and students. There was a bake sale and even a raffle of shoes to raise money for African American Teaching Fellows to...
cbs19news
Late fees eliminated on most materials borrowed from Orange County Library
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Late fees on overdue materials have been eliminated for residents of Orange County. The Orange County Library Board of Trustees has voted to eliminate daily late fines for most materials and clear all existing overdue fines from library accounts as of Jan. 1. This...
wina.com
Six puppies left out in the cold in Louisa County
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?
Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
WHSV
Why do people get tattoos on Friday the 13th?
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Friday the 13th is known to be superstitious. One of the beliefs is that it is good luck to get a tattoo. Hessom’s Ink, like other tattoo shops, uses the day to build community while slashing prices. The tattoo parlor holds the tradition for people...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news
Katrina Callsen announces run for House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, Katrina Callsen announced that she is running as a Democrat for the Virginia House of Delegates. "I care about children. I care about women. I care about families and I believe that investments in people create a better future for all of us,” she said.
wina.com
UVA COVID hospitalizations up, more admitted experiencing pulmonary distress
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Health is seeing higher COVID hospitalization numbers, and a change in the nature of the people who are now being hospitalized. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says Friday morning, they were treating 40 COVID cases — with 5 in the ICU. That’s up from the teens and 20s we’ve seen throughout the fall.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
