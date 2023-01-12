ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Former Colts prep girls hoops coach Kevin Reed honored for his service to the program

HILLSDALE — Before the Academy and Pittsford girls basketball game, the Academy had a special celebration for former long-time head coach Kevin Reed who served 15 seasons for the program. To honor Coach Reed for his services for the program and for his 300th win, Athletic Director Nate Neveau and Headmaster Mike Roberts presented him with a plaque that commemorates his 300th win.
HILLSDALE, MI

