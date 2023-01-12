Read full article on original website
South Dakota GOP lawmakers push trans youth health care ban
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota Republican lawmakers are pushing a bill to outlaw gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. At least a dozen states are considering anti-transgender legislation this year. The South Dakota bill aims to keep children under 18 from accessing puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy or surgeries that enable them to present as a gender different from the sex on their birth certificate. It would also punish doctors who provide the care by revoking their medical license and exposing them to civil litigation. South Dakota Republicans have perennially considered bills aimed at limiting the health care, school facilities and sports teams that transgender youth can access.
Longtime politician, bridge namesake Arthur Ravenel dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Arthur Ravenel, the former congressman and South Carolina lawmaker who helped get the money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, has died at age 95. Ravenel's family announced in a short statement that he died Monday. Ravenel spent six decades in public service, elected to the state Senate, the state House and Congress. He also ran for governor and, late in life after retiring from the Senate, returned to public service as a member of the Charleston County School Board. Ravenel helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina. While in Washington, he helped get hundreds of millions of dollars to build the bridge.
Democratic governor seeks to expand abortion access in Maine
Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing late abortions with a doctor's approval — and take steps to protect health care providers and update data collection policies. One of the proposals would effectively eliminate abortion restrictions if deemed necessary by a physician. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks. Mills, a Democrat, cited the case of a Yarmouth veterinarian who was forced to travel to Colorado for an abortion because it was not allowed in Maine. Republicans were working on a statement in response to the announcement.
Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Fola Alabi pleaded guilty in Rhode Island last week to conspiracy and money laundering. According to prosecutors, someone often posing as a general stationed overseas befriended women online, then gradually gained their trust by feigning romantic or personal interest before asking for money. The victims were from Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho and South Dakota.
Evers: Legislature should seek vote on abortion, not welfare
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers are calling on Republicans to ask voters whether the state should ban abortions rather than seek their views on welfare eligibility. The move Tuesday comes hours before the Republican-controlled state Senate was scheduled to vote on an advisory referendum on welfare eligibility. The referendum would be nonbinding, meaning it wouldn’t change the law, but Republican supporters say they want to put it on the ballot to get feedback from the public. Evers and Democrats say the Legislature should be focused on restoring abortion rights, which they predict would have broad support, citing polling data showing a majority of the state’s residents support for legal abortions.
Quarles skips event with ex-officer involved in deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has backed out of a campaign event in Kentucky. Quarles opted not to appear with a retired police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment. Quarles said Tuesday that he decided to reschedule his appearance before the GOP group. His announcement came a few hours before the event in Bowling Green. Quarles said his decision was because of the “controversial nature of another speaker” at the Tuesday evening event. An event flyer listed retired Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly as another guest at the event.
Retrial begins: Capitol riot suspect facing weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Navy reservist who is charged with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 is going back on trial in Virginia on separate charges that he illegally bought silencers and talked about using them against Jewish people. Opening statements Tuesday marked the second trial the northern Virginia resident has faced on the weapons charges in the past two months. Jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first trial, which was declared a mistrial. Hatchet Speed says the three silencers bought in March 2021 are “solvent traps” used when cleaning guns. Federal regulators have been cracking down on these devices, saying they are silencers in disguise.
NJ gambling revenue matches all-time high, with online help
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s gambling revenue matched its all-time high of $5.2 billion in 2022, but only half that amount was won by casinos from in-person gamblers. Figures released Tuesday by state gambling regulators show the casinos, horse tracks that take sports bets, and online partners of both types of gambling matched a level last seen in 2006. But the recent number was reached with a hefty assist from internet gambling and sports betting — revenue streams that help contribute to the bottom line but are also heavily shared with third parties such as sports books and tech platforms.
Prosecutor: Paramedics killed man by strapping him facedown
CHICAGO (AP) — Two Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges, having been accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher while taking him to a hospital last month. Illinois authorities filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after Earl L. Moore died. Under Illinois law, a first-degree murder charge can be filed when a defendant “knows that such acts create a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.” Cadigan and Finley are still in the Sangamon County jail and are being held on a $1 million bond each. A message left Tuesday at the office of their attorney was not immediately returned.
