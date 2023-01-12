ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
WKRN

TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody

Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested. TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken …. Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton

An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. These three TN cities are among those with...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
murfreesborovoice.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN

