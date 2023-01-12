The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy going into their wild-card game, which is of utmost importance as they prepare to try and topple the Tom Brady monster. Dallas is 0-7 against Brady across his career, and all hands are needed on deck to break that streak and the 30-year lull of playoff road victories the franchise faces. On Saturday, the final injury report ahead of Monday night’s battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was released, and Dallas only ruled out one player, cornerback Treyvon Mullen.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO