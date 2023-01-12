Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotMaine State
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleHouston, TX
Related
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Cowboys Country
Dallas Cowboys Playoffs BREAKING: Why Micah is OUT of Practice for Bucs
Micah Parsons is not at work today in order to attend the birth of his second child … surely adding an emotional edge this week for the “Lion-backer” as Cowboys at Bucs approaches.
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View
Sean Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. And now comes word that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster
The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Names NFL's Top Cornerback: 'I Think He's The Best'
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faced plenty of great defenders during his three NFL seasons. The 26-year-old revealed his two top cornerbacks in the NFL during a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Burrow believes Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the leagues top cornerback. "Yeah, I think...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are signing former Miami Heat player Dru Smith.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
Sports Illustrated
Tom Brady Asked About Reports Linking Him to Dolphins, Raiders
The Tampa Bay quarterback brushed the questions off regarding reports surrounding his playing future.
Sports Illustrated
Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury
He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Final Injury Report: Parsons misses practice, Cowboys rule out CB, 11 Bucs designated
The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy going into their wild-card game, which is of utmost importance as they prepare to try and topple the Tom Brady monster. Dallas is 0-7 against Brady across his career, and all hands are needed on deck to break that streak and the 30-year lull of playoff road victories the franchise faces. On Saturday, the final injury report ahead of Monday night’s battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was released, and Dallas only ruled out one player, cornerback Treyvon Mullen.
Yardbarker
Bills Elevated Wide Receiver For Wild Card Roster; Cut DT
The Buffalo Bills elevated a couple of players before their Wild Card game against Miami Dolphins Sunday. The Bills added depth to their wide receiver position earlier this week. The Bills announced they were signing All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster for the playoffs. The Bills announced Saturday they were making a couple of moves with the practice squad as well.
Yardbarker
Did Ravens' Sammy Watkins call Lamar Jackson out ahead of Bengals game?
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins seemed to call quarterback Lamar Jackson out regarding the injury Jackson is dealing with ahead of Sunday's wild-card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals. "In this league, everybody is pretty much banged up, hurt," Watkins explained in comments shared by Mike Florio of Pro...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
Yardbarker
Top Chicago Bears free agent target admits he wants a big payday
Chicago Bears free agent target Daron Payne admits he wants a big payday. The Chicago Bears have a lot of needs to address in the 2023 offseason and fortuanetly for them, they have a lot of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick to work with. Which direction they go with certain positions will be the biggest questions to address.
Look: Mike McCarthy's Motivational Tactic For Cowboys Players Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys may be favored to win Monday's marquee Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but history is not exactly on their side. It's been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last won a road playoff game. The last time the franchise did so was Jan. 17, 1993, beating the San ...
Mickey Loomis says Saints won't allow lateral moves to Sean Payton's next staff
One worry of Sean Payton taking over a new team is how many important pieces of the New Orleans Saints’ operation he might take with him. Whether that’s assistant coaches or personnel executives in the front office, there are plenty of people in the organization who Payton would probably like to take with him.
