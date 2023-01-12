Read full article on original website
Oaxaca-Style Mushroom and Cheese Quesadillas
During the rainy months in Oaxaca, market stands are filled with baskets of mushrooms picked by women before sunrise. They are always sold out before noon. Food stands also sell mixed-mushroom quesadillas, most of them made in the simple way, with a base of onion, garlic, fresh chile, and a fresh green herb like cilantro or epazote, a combination that brings out the earthy flavors of the mushrooms.
Whole Steamed Fish
This dish, very dear to my heart and my stomach, is a family meal that’s been present at the table for many generations before me. It always starts with a trip to the Asian supermarket, where my grandma chooses the perfect live fish from amongst a sea of its friends in a tank. I always feel bad for the chosen one, usually offering up a little prayer in which I say sorry to the little guy. My pity is soon superseded by gratefulness for its tasty sacrifice, knowing my grandma will treat the fish well. Back at home, she marinates the whole fish in a drizzle of rice wine (which she says removes the fishy smell) and soy sauce (which adds salt and color). Slivers of ginger are placed in the cavity and on top of the fish, and it’s steamed until completely tender. Once it’s cooked, a handful of julienned scallions adds freshness to the fish’s gentle taste. The final touch is a pour of hot oil over the top, providing an additional flash-fry of aromatic flavor as the oil sizzles over the scallions and ginger and drips onto the tender fish. We dig into the fish with chopsticks, navigating around the bones to savor every tender morsel.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole is an easy, one dish dinner that's a family favorite! Made with pantry staples- it's filling, and delicious!. My family and I make this Chicken and Stuffing Casserole quite a bit. It’s simple and very filling. For over 20 years, this casserole has been one of our favorite comfort meals and I love how fast it can be made. No long hours slaving over the stove with a long recipe with too many steps to follow!
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Ham and potato soup recipe
This is a great recipe that only takes about 45 minutes. Perfect for busy nights or when you are craving a hearty meal. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds!. 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 oz | 60 g)
Can You Eat Sprouted Garlic?
You know that moment when the chill hits the air, leaves fall, and thoughts turn to a comforting pot of something? You root through your pantry for some garlic to start your Chicken Noodle Soup, but your little bulb has sprouted green tips. Can you use it or should you...
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
The best oils for frying, according to a food scientist
If you've ever felt overwhelmed in the oil aisle of the supermarket, you're not alone. With so many options, buying oil to fry food can turn into a confusing affair. And while it may be tempting to use your go-to oil for everything and hope for the best, that's not the best approach. It's important to choose the right oil for the job. Not all oils or frying methods are equal—and if you're not careful, using the wrong oil can produce a smoky kitchen and a burnt mess.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
Jalapeno poppers with salmon and cream cheese: Try the recipe
This salmon jalapeño poppers recipe from Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood is an easy-to-make appetizer that can be served during game day or a weekend gathering with friends.
Skillet French Onion Chicken
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
Inside A Beaver Lodge in Winter
Throughout the autumn, when the water around its primary lodge remains open, the beaver (Castor canadensis) scours the shore near and far in search of those select woody plants on which it relies for food. These items are severed at their base and floated to the area just outside the main entrance to the family’s winter shelter and then pushed underwater as deep as possible.
Foiled Potatoes
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Foiled Potatoes! Have I mentioned how much I like my new outdoor kitchen? Living in Florida, the weather is so tropical it makes cooking outdoors an effortless way to prepare meals. Grilling seems to make food taste better and roasted potatoes easily become a star attraction. And the best part is dining alfresco. This is what I call a “stay-cation”.
