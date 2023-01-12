COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two of his highest-profile South Carolina supporters at the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid later this month in the early voting state. Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be with Trump on Jan. 28 at the Statehouse in Columbia, where he will unveil his South Carolina leadership team. That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. Trump’s campaign had previously announced the South Carolina event but hadn’t provided details.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO