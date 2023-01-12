Read full article on original website
Related
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers.Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone Sanders-Townsend that she believes Mr Biden should face an investigation into the documents.“I’m glad that there is a special prosecutor that’s been appointed,” Ms Omar said.On Saturday, White House lawyer Richard Sauber said a total of six pages of classified documents were found from Mr Biden’s time serving as vice president in...
KEYT
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is brushing aside criticism of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, told reporters Tuesday the White House may withhold information to protect the Justice Department’s investigation and was releasing information as it deemed it “appropriate.” Responding to questions about the piecemeal disclosures, Sams said the White House has been trying to be mindful of the “risk” in sharing information “that’s not complete.”
KEYT
White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs at Biden’s Wilmington home
The White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs that track guests who come and go at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. House Republicans have been demanding that the White House turn over all information related to misplaced classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president, including any visitors logs to Biden’s private residence and who might have had access to his private office in Washington, DC, where the first batch of documents were discovered in early November.
KEYT
‘Unforced errors’: A White House facing a fresh crisis
Since the day in early November when President Joe Biden’s lawyers first found documents with classified markings at his private office in Washington, DC, the extraordinarily small number of aides kept in the loop have adhered to one rule: Say nothing publicly that could jeopardize the investigation. For 68...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
KEYT
Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at Jan. 28 SC event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two of his highest-profile South Carolina supporters at the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid later this month in the early voting state. Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be with Trump on Jan. 28 at the Statehouse in Columbia, where he will unveil his South Carolina leadership team. That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. Trump’s campaign had previously announced the South Carolina event but hadn’t provided details.
KEYT
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden’s pick for FAA administrator following system outage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirm President Joe Biden‘s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week. Phillip Washington, Biden’s pick to lead the FAA, has yet to...
KEYT
American held in Iran launches hunger strike and writes to Biden asking him to do more for detainees
An American wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on President Joe Biden to take notice of US detainees there, launching a hunger strike Monday to mark seven years since he was left behind in a prisoner swap that brought other Americans home. In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi called...
KEYT
Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed Tuesday by a Dane County circuit judge. The judge ruled that the commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and therefore would be the target of any lawsuit seeking them.
KEYT
Blinken expected to visit China in early February
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China in early February for continued discussions related to one of America’s most complicated and consequential relationships. A US official said the State Department is eyeing February 6 for Blinken’s meetings in Beijing, which follow up on President...
KEYT
House GOP lays groundwork for Mayorkas impeachment as moderates balk
Senior House Republicans are moving swiftly to build a case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as they strongly weigh launching rare impeachment proceedings against a Cabinet secretary, a plan that could generate sharp backlash from GOP moderates. Key committee chairmen are already preparing to hold hearings on the problems...
KEYT
Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities have charged dozens of people accused of rioting in Brazil’s capital to overturn former President Jair Bolsonaro’s recent election defeat. In a statement Monday, the prosecutor-general’s office said it had filed charges against 39 people in connection to the Jan. 8 riots. The defendants have been charged with armed criminal association, violent attempt to subvert the democratic state of law, staging a coup and damage to public property. The riots bore a strong similarity to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Congress by mobs who wanted to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in November’s election. Trump was one of Bolsonaro’s few foreign allies.
KEYT
GOP Rep. Banks jumps into race for open Indiana Senate seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana has launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being given up by fellow Republican Mike Braun. Banks is the first candidate to formally enter the Senate race since Braun announced in December he’d forgo a 2024 reelection bid and instead run for governor. Banks’ announcement Tuesday comes days after the Washington-based Club for Growth began attacking ex-Gov. Mitch Daniels as insufficiently conservative while he ponders whether to also seek the Senate seat. Banks says Republican voters want “a conservative fighter” in the Senate and says “radical Democrats” and “spineless Republicans” will try to stop him. Banks criticizes Senate Republicans for cooperating too much with President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration.
Pro Golf Star Threatens CNN, Jake Tapper, and Bob Costas With $450M Suit
PGA-turned-LIV golfer Patrick Reed has threatened to sue CNN, Bloomberg, and several of their stars over the two news outlets’ coverage of ongoing legal battles between the two pro golfing organizations.Conservative attorney Larry Klayman sent both news organizations a letter on Sunday warning them that their recent reporting mentioning LIV Golf’s ties to the Saudi Arabian regime defamed his client, the 2018 Masters Tournament champion. The letter to CNN specifically targeted anchor Jake Tapper, sports commentator Bob Costas, chief executive Chris Licht, and general counsel David Vigilante. The Bloomberg letter was addressed to labor reporter Erik Larson and CEO Michael...
KEYT
Nations express ‘deep concern’ at Israeli punitive measure
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 90 countries have expressed “deep concern” at Israel’s punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the U.N. General Assembly’s request for an advisory opinion by the U.N.’s highest court on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. The signatories called in a statement released on Monday by the Palestinians for a reversal of the Israeli measures. They said regardless of their position on the assembly’s resolution, “we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice.”
KEYT
GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces Indiana US Senate campaign
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announced on Tuesday that he is running for US Senate, seeking the seat left open by outgoing Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. “We NEED conservatives in Washington who aren’t afraid to fight Biden’s radical agenda. That’s why I am running to...
KEYT
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized the federal government’s response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities. He said Sunday, “We need clear coordination.” He explained that cities where immigrants are flowing to need help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Adams says, “our cities are being undermined,” and that New York City has been overwhelmed. He has said that since last spring, New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers.
Comments / 0