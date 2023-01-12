ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Western Colorado Locations Believed to Be Haunted

Are you a fan of paranormal shows? I watch way too many. I find them fascinating. It started with Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures back around 2005. Since then, Dead Files, Kindred Spirits, and Destination Fear came into existence. When I lived in Helena, Montana from 2014 to 2015, I...
OURAY, CO
Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado’s Best Restaurants

The next time you visit Ouray, Colorado, known to many as the "outdoor recreation capitol of Colorado," you'll definitely want to visit one of their outstanding restaurants. Given that Ouray isn't particularly big, you'll find the ten highest-rated restaurants in town all within a few blocks of one another. Here's a look at the 10 best restaurants in Ouray, Colorado, according to Trip Advisor.
OURAY, CO
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
What Montrose Food Item Could You Eat Forever?

When you think of different cities in any state you probably think of food. Food is comfort especially when you are traveling. I've talked about the food from a vacation or getaway probably more than where I traveled. Spending the last five years in Montrose there is a lot of...
MONTROSE, CO

