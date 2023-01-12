Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor offers insight on SAD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Up to 10 million Americans experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), according to CNN Health. This affects people when there is little sunlight and cold temperatures. Doctor Kim Penberthy with UVA Health says the changing season and our moods are linked to a biochemical imbalance in the...
1061thecorner.com
UVA COVID hospitalizations up, more admitted experiencing pulmonary distress
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Health is seeing higher COVID hospitalization numbers, and a change in the nature of the people who are now being hospitalized. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says Friday morning, they were treating 40 COVID cases — with 5 in the ICU. That’s up from the teens and 20s we’ve seen throughout the fall.
cbs19news
CASPCA again raising money in honor of Betty White
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be participating in the Betty White challenge again this year. This challenge started last year to honor the late actress for her birthday and the way she advocated for animals. Last year, the CASPCA raised more than $15,000. “Last year...
cbs19news
Broadcasters for Blood drive aims to collect 261 pints of blood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Red Cross and local radio stations teamed up to host the bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive on Monday. The goal was to collect 261 pints of blood. January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month because it's the slowest time for collection, usually due...
cbs19news
Late fees eliminated on most materials borrowed from Orange County Library
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Late fees on overdue materials have been eliminated for residents of Orange County. The Orange County Library Board of Trustees has voted to eliminate daily late fines for most materials and clear all existing overdue fines from library accounts as of Jan. 1. This...
cbs19news
Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
NBC 29 News
Study: Charlottesville one of the most stressful college towns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a study by Preply, college students’ stress levels are on the rise due to financial worries and time spent of digital devices. It says this is happening in Charlottesville. Preply’s study found that Charlottesville is the number 8 college town in the country...
cbs19news
Katrina Callsen announces run for House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, Katrina Callsen announced that she is running as a Democrat for the Virginia House of Delegates. "I care about children. I care about women. I care about families and I believe that investments in people create a better future for all of us,” she said.
cbs19news
Calling on state senators to deny Ellis' appointment to BOV
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the state Senate have been asked to step in concerning the appointment of an alumnus to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Governor Glenn Youngkin selected Bertram Ellis, Jr. to hold the position last year. Last week, the UVA Student Council sent...
cbs19news
Woodbrook Elementary host 'Miles for Martin'
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Woodbrook Elementary School held its Miles for Martin event on Monday, raising awareness of an organization that is very special to teachers and students. There was a bake sale and even a raffle of shoes to raise money for African American Teaching Fellows to...
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?
Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
cbs19news
Livable Cville speaks out on recent fatal crashes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local group is speaking out about the recent deadly crashes in the area. Livable Cville aims to bring attention to disproportionate living conditions, including pedestrian safety. Matthew Gillikin, with Livable Cville, says unsafe infrastructure for cyclists is to blame for the recent death in...
wina.com
New Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis begins work
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – It’s the first day of work for new Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis today, and Mayor Lloyd Snook and the rest of city leadership hopes this is the beginning of a long and beautiful friendship. Not only does City Manager Mike Rogers and City Council think he’s right for the job… but so does Warrenton’s mayor who told the Fauquier Times last month, “I am grateful for everything he did for us, but Charlottesville needs Michael Kochis.”
cbs19news
One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
cbs19news
Paramount continues offering backstage tours
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater continues offering people a chance to explore its history. It is once again holding free backstage tours. According to a release, these tours are offered year-round and are regularly announced on the theater’s website. From its beginnings in 1931 to the...
supertalk929.com
Greene County House Fire Claims Life Of One Occupant
A house fire in Greene County claims the life of a 59 year old man. The body of 59 year old Daniel Reaves was recovered from a basement room in the house located in the 600 block of Choctaw Drive around seven fifteen Sunday morning. A family dog awakened the family who witnessed smoke coming from the basement. Occupants safely escaped the blaze but were unable to gain access to the basement from outside. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
