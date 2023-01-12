Two nights after they finished their four-game season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Capitals will face another Metro Division foe for the first time in 2022-23. The Caps are on Long Island on Monday night, facing the New York Islanders in the first of four meetings between the two division rivals. The game is the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in which they'll play five games in eight nights, traveling for each of the last four of them.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO