Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
NHL
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
NHL
Color of Hockey: 7-year-old turns heads with play on ice, fashion flair
All eyes on Garrett, social media darling who looks destined for flashy future. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Desmond Garrett, a 7-year-old from suburban Indianapolis whose hockey exploits and fashion sense have made him a social media sensation.
NHL
Caps Visit the Island
Two nights after they finished their four-game season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Capitals will face another Metro Division foe for the first time in 2022-23. The Caps are on Long Island on Monday night, facing the New York Islanders in the first of four meetings between the two division rivals. The game is the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in which they'll play five games in eight nights, traveling for each of the last four of them.
NHL
Robertson having All-Star season with Stars thanks to video sessions
He was reaching for pucks, not moving his feet, and playing with fear instead of on instinct. Robertson felt it and knew it. Tom Mannino, his personal skills coach based in Detroit, saw it. "I knew we had to infuse some confidence in him," Mannino said. So, before a three-game...
NHL
Caps Fall to Wild, 4-2
Jared Spurgeon's first two-goal game since last April propelled the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 win over the Capitals in Washington on Tuesday night. Spurgeon's first goal came in the first minute of the second period, tying the game at 1-1, and his second came late in the middle period, giving Minnesota its first lead of the night.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
What to expect on Ryan Miller Night
Fans attending the pregame ceremony should be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank is almost here. On Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres will induct goaltending great Ryan Miller into the team's Hall of Fame and raise his No. 30 to the rafters. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Doors to KeyBank Center will open at 4:30 and fans attending the sold-out game are strongly encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 so they do not miss the start of the ceremony.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Panthers
--- It's an afternoon faceoff at KeyBank Center today as the Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers. Catch the action at 1 p.m. on MSG and 1520 AM. Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 12:30. Tickets are on sale now. Buffalo snapped a three-game losing streak with their 5-3 road...
NHL
Mailbag: Karlsson trade options for Sharks; Tolvanen potential for Kraken
Here is the Jan. 18 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Where would you put the odds of Erik Karlsson being traded between these three possibilities: Before the trade deadline this season, sometime between the end of this season and the trade deadline next season, or not traded at all? -- @BleedingTeal.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Edmonton
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Seattle gets early lead, but Edmonton answers with three straight goals to stay ahead for good in 5-2 final. Oilers now three standings points behind Kraken, who have two games in hand.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
PREVIEW: Wings visit Coyotes Tuesday for first-ever game at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Speaking to the media after the Detroit Red Wings' 6-3 road loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, head coach Derek Lalonde said that he did something postgame that he doesn't normally do. "I usually don't grab the guys right after a loss," Lalonde said. "But I...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers pick up point in penalty-filled game against Maple Leafs
In a game full of questionable calls, the Florida Panthers, who were playing on the second half of a back-to-back set on the road, endured seven penalty kills but still managed to pick up a key point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 2
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers slayed the monster they unleashed a few weeks earlier, taking down the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night by a 5-2 score for their fourth straight win. Seattle had come into the contest winners of seven straight road games, all coming after the Oilers 7-2 defeat of the Emerald City team back on Dec. 30.
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
Comments / 0