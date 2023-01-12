18. Ocean (female)

Related
1923: 'Black Oxen' by Gertrude Atherton
This book was a controversial bestseller in the 1920s that was eventually adapted into a silent film. The novel centers around a woman who becomes revitalized by using hormone treatments.
1941: 'The Keys of the Kingdom' by A.J. Cronin
"The Keys of the Kingdom" is a story of a Scottish Catholic priest's struggle to build a mission in China. The novel has six parts and was adapted into a 1944 film starring Gregory Peck.
1962: 'Ship of Fools' by Katherine Anne Porter
Eventually adapted into a film, this novel details a voyage of a group of characters on a German passenger ship sailing from Mexico to Europe. You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state
1954: 'Not As a Stranger' by Morton Thompson
"Not As a Stranger" details the world of a young doctor who sacrifices everything for his career. The novel became a film in 1955.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0