The next time you open the refrigerator, notice where the door closes onto the fridge. There's a strip of flexible plastic to keep the cold inside and maximize efficiency. You can use the same concept to keep the cold out of your home. Weather stripping, which comes in different shapes, can be cut and folded to fill spaces around windows and doors, even on a garage door. There are special gaskets for electrical outlets, too. One creative way to look for drafts is to carry a lit stick of incense and see if the trail of smoke is disturbed near the window or door.

