Plastic over windows

If you're serious about keeping the cold out, consider sealing entire windows with plastic. One report suggests that heat leaking from your windows could add up to as much as 30% of your home's heating bill. Instead of trying to block drafts here and there, window sealing takes care of everything in one big action. In chillier parts of the world, where temperatures can stay below freezing for months, people know they won't open their windows for quite some time. If that describes your climate, consider products that provide insulated plastic to cover your windows. The clear plastic lets light in while blocking drafts.
Weather stripping

The next time you open the refrigerator, notice where the door closes onto the fridge. There's a strip of flexible plastic to keep the cold inside and maximize efficiency. You can use the same concept to keep the cold out of your home. Weather stripping, which comes in different shapes, can be cut and folded to fill spaces around windows and doors, even on a garage door. There are special gaskets for electrical outlets, too. One creative way to look for drafts is to carry a lit stick of incense and see if the trail of smoke is disturbed near the window or door.
