27. Elia (female)

1941: 'The Keys of the Kingdom' by A.J. Cronin
"The Keys of the Kingdom" is a story of a Scottish Catholic priest's struggle to build a mission in China. The novel has six parts and was adapted into a 1944 film starring Gregory Peck.
1921: 'The Brimming Cup' by Dorothy Canfield
Dorothy Canfield was one of the early bestselling novelists in American literature. "The Brimming Cup" explores one woman's identity as she adjusts to motherhood and her new marriage. As she finds herself attracted to another man, she reassesses the values on which her marriage is based.
1950: 'The Cardinal' by Henry Morton Robinson
This book garnered immediate success as a bestselling novel, sold millions of copies, and was eventually published in multiple languages. Based partly on the life of Francis Cardinal Spellman, the Archbishop of New York, the novel follows the story of an American protagonist from the lower-middle class who seeks to become a cardinal of the Catholic church.
1923: 'Black Oxen' by Gertrude Atherton
This book was a controversial bestseller in the 1920s that was eventually adapted into a silent film. The novel centers around a woman who becomes revitalized by using hormone treatments.
1948: 'The Big Fisherman' by Lloyd C. Douglas
Set two decades before Jesus started prophesying, "The Big Fisherman" is centered around an arranged matrimonial alliance between a Jewish king's son and an Arab king's daughter.
