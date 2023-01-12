38. Clover (female)

Related
1921: 'The Brimming Cup' by Dorothy Canfield
Dorothy Canfield was one of the early bestselling novelists in American literature. "The Brimming Cup" explores one woman's identity as she adjusts to motherhood and her new marriage. As she finds herself attracted to another man, she reassesses the values on which her marriage is based.
1923: 'Black Oxen' by Gertrude Atherton
This book was a controversial bestseller in the 1920s that was eventually adapted into a silent film. The novel centers around a woman who becomes revitalized by using hormone treatments.
