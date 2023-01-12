Related
1943: 'The Robe' by Lloyd C. Douglas
"The Robe" is a historical novel about the crucifixion of Jesus based on Lloyd C. Douglas' career as a minister. He was inspired to write the story after receiving a letter from a fan asking him what he thought had happened to Jesus' clothing after he was crucified. The story was on The New York Times Best Sellers list for nearly a year and was later adapted into a film.
1942: 'The Song of Bernadette' by Franz Werfel
A work that spent over a year on The New York Times Best Sellers list, the novel tells the story of Bernadette Soubirous and Our Lady of Lourdes. It was adapted into a film in 1943 starring Jennifer Jones. You may also like: 100 of the best science fiction novels of all time
1944: 'Strange Fruit' by Lillian Smith
Banned for its lewdness and crude language, "Strange Fruit" explores the theme of interracial relationships. It takes place in Georgia in the 1920s and centers around a young white man who falls in love with a Black woman.
1933 and 1934: 'Anthony Adverse' by Hervey Allen
Adapted into a film shortly after its publication, "Anthony Adverse" is a story of an orphan who goes on to experience a lifetime of adventure across the world. This novel is seen as Hervey Allen's most successful and widely known work.
1954: 'Not As a Stranger' by Morton Thompson
"Not As a Stranger" details the world of a young doctor who sacrifices everything for his career. The novel became a film in 1955.
