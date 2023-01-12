ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Underage Girl Fatally Shoots Young Boy: Dallas Police

An underage girl shot and killed a young boy at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between two girls occurred in the parking lot.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Girl fatally shot boy at Oak Cliff apartment complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police confirmed late Sunday afternoon that a shooting at an Oak Cliff apartment complex left a boy dead.Police said that they first received a call from the Southern Oaks Apartments near E. Overton Road at about 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023.Officers who arrived on scene learned that a fight had broken out between two girls, both under the age of 18. At some point, one of the girls grabbed a handgun and fired at the other. However, the shot missed and hit a young boy who was standing nearby. The girl ran into a nearby complex,...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Southern Oaks

The age of the juvenile that died in this shooting investigation was 11-years-old. The age of the juvenile charged with his murder is 14-years-old. She is currently in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The weapon was also recovered during the course of the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
Michele Freeman

Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas

On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Zoo Investigation

On January 13, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the Dallas Zoo regarding a missing Clouded Leopard. The preliminary investigation determined personnel from the zoo arrived and discovered the Clouded Leopard was missing from its habitat. Further investigation determined a cutting tool was intentionally used to cut an opening in the fencing of the Clouded Leopard’s habitat. A criminal investigation was filed and documented under case number 00355-2023. The Clouded Leopard was later located on zoo property, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
WFAA

Arlington police investigating motel murder

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County

FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Report Increased Gun Thefts

Plano Police report that guns are increasingly being stolen from unlocked vehicles in the DFW area. “These burglaries are highly preventable and by reducing the number of illegal guns on our streets, it could have a major impact on the violent crime and shootings that occur in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Plano Police reported on social media.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT

DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police.  The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there's a concrete wall separating both stores. Sears is no longer in business, though, having closed in 2021, according to police. The space is vacant.Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store. Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry. Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall. 
MESQUITE, TX

