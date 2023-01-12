Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
An underage girl shot and killed a young boy at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between two girls occurred in the parking lot.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police confirmed late Sunday afternoon that a shooting at an Oak Cliff apartment complex left a boy dead.Police said that they first received a call from the Southern Oaks Apartments near E. Overton Road at about 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023.Officers who arrived on scene learned that a fight had broken out between two girls, both under the age of 18. At some point, one of the girls grabbed a handgun and fired at the other. However, the shot missed and hit a young boy who was standing nearby. The girl ran into a nearby complex,...
fox4news.com
DALLAS - Dallas police said a girl fatally shot a boy after getting a gun and firing a shot at another girl she was fighting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. The initial investigation found...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Southern Oaks
The age of the juvenile that died in this shooting investigation was 11-years-old. The age of the juvenile charged with his murder is 14-years-old. She is currently in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The weapon was also recovered during the course of the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas
On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.
fox4news.com
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park. Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police credit the public with helping them ID, find serial armed robbery suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said several tips came in last week identifying the man suspected of several armed robberies, and even more came in revealing where he might be staying. On Saturday, SWAT units were called in and he was taken into custody, along with his older...
fox4news.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Zoo Investigation
On January 13, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the Dallas Zoo regarding a missing Clouded Leopard. The preliminary investigation determined personnel from the zoo arrived and discovered the Clouded Leopard was missing from its habitat. Further investigation determined a cutting tool was intentionally used to cut an opening in the fencing of the Clouded Leopard’s habitat. A criminal investigation was filed and documented under case number 00355-2023. The Clouded Leopard was later located on zoo property, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Man killed in Duncanville shooting; police asking for more witnesses to come forward
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Duncanville have started investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. They're now looking for more witnesses to come forward. The department said in a news release that they got a call about the shooting at 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15....
Arlington police investigating motel murder
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
fox4news.com
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Report Increased Gun Thefts
Plano Police report that guns are increasingly being stolen from unlocked vehicles in the DFW area. “These burglaries are highly preventable and by reducing the number of illegal guns on our streets, it could have a major impact on the violent crime and shootings that occur in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Plano Police reported on social media.
fox4news.com
Serial armed robbery suspect accused of killing dog during robbery arrested in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested an 18-year-old serial armed robbery suspect who is also accused of shooting and killing a dog during one of the robberies. Donovin Copeland was arrested Saturday, along with his brother, 21-year-old Billy Don Copeland. Police said detectives got information from the...
AOL Corp
2 Fort Worth suspects charged with capital murder in shooting death of Irving 20-year-old
Two people have been arrested and face murder charges in the Tuesday shooting death of a man in Irving, according to a news release from police. Police have arrested Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and 20-year-old Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, both of Fort Worth, and said they will be charged with capital murder.
fox4news.com
Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT
DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police. The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there's a concrete wall separating both stores. Sears is no longer in business, though, having closed in 2021, according to police. The space is vacant.Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store. Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry. Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall.
