Liverpool kept alive its FA Cup title defense Tuesday and earned an immediate chance to avenge one of its most humiliating Premier League losses. A 1-0 win at Wolverhampton in a third-round replay set up a trip in the last 32 to Brighton, which routed Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday in a defeat that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp ranked as the worst in his 22-year coaching career.

33 MINUTES AGO