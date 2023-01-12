Related
1923: 'Black Oxen' by Gertrude Atherton
This book was a controversial bestseller in the 1920s that was eventually adapted into a silent film. The novel centers around a woman who becomes revitalized by using hormone treatments.
1942: 'The Song of Bernadette' by Franz Werfel
A work that spent over a year on The New York Times Best Sellers list, the novel tells the story of Bernadette Soubirous and Our Lady of Lourdes. It was adapted into a film in 1943 starring Jennifer Jones.
