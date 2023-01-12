Related
1941: 'The Keys of the Kingdom' by A.J. Cronin
"The Keys of the Kingdom" is a story of a Scottish Catholic priest's struggle to build a mission in China. The novel has six parts and was adapted into a 1944 film starring Gregory Peck.
1921: 'The Brimming Cup' by Dorothy Canfield
Dorothy Canfield was one of the early bestselling novelists in American literature. "The Brimming Cup" explores one woman's identity as she adjusts to motherhood and her new marriage. As she finds herself attracted to another man, she reassesses the values on which her marriage is based.
1954: 'Not As a Stranger' by Morton Thompson
"Not As a Stranger" details the world of a young doctor who sacrifices everything for his career. The novel became a film in 1955.
