Related
1923: 'Black Oxen' by Gertrude Atherton
This book was a controversial bestseller in the 1920s that was eventually adapted into a silent film. The novel centers around a woman who becomes revitalized by using hormone treatments.
1954: 'Not As a Stranger' by Morton Thompson
"Not As a Stranger" details the world of a young doctor who sacrifices everything for his career. The novel became a film in 1955.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0