Looking for the perfect romantic weekend getaway in North Carolina? Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just because there is nothing better than a quiet, romantic vacation with the one you love. It’s easy to do the same old soam when it comes to vacationing. Maybe you have a go-to beach or tend to book an Airbnb. But if you want the ultimate relaxing retreat look no further than some of North Carolina’s best hotels. Each of the 10 places on this list will ensure you make the most out of your time together while enjoying the luxury and all the amenities you desire. Or you can be left alone and never leave your room if you so choose. The coast, mountains, and piedmont are all covered on this list giving you ample options for whatever your perfect destination may be.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO