Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Related
power98fm.com
Charlotte Will Be the Hottest Housing Market in 2023
We always hear people that are natives of Charlotte saying how many people move from up north to down here. Every year Zillow makes annual predictions for the hottest housing markets of the year. Some determining factors in what makes up the hottest market include a wide range of things. Some factors are expected home value growth, the projected change in owner-occupied households, and job growth compared to new construction.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Brewery Releases Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea
If you love the sweet tea from Bojangles and you love a little beer, then you will love the Bojangles hard sweet tea from a North Carolina brewery. Appalacian Mountain Brewery is located in Boone, NC with an additional location coming to Mills River, NC soon as well. If you don’t know, Bojangles was started in Charlotte, NC. This North Carolina brewery has combined their brewing skills with one of the most famous sweet tea drinks.
aladygoeswest.com
A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)
We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Someone In North Carolina Won A Million Dollars, Do They Know It?
Come out come out wherever you are. Someone in North Carolina won a million dollars, do they know it? Everyone knows the billion dollars went to some lucky someone in Maine, but there is a million-dollar winner out there that has six months to claim their prize. The million dollar...
power98fm.com
Seafood Chain Opening Another Charlotte Location in Uptown
Calling all the seafood lovers. A popular seafood chain is opening yet another Charlotte location in the Uptown area. This will be Brown Bag Seafood Co.’s third and largest location in the Charlotte region. This location will open Tuesday, January 17, at 601 S. Tryon St. in Ally Center. Are you close by?
Huntersville leads Opendoor ranking of hottest Charlotte-area ZIP codes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Many of the ZIP codes deemed by Opendoor as the hottest in Charlotte’s housing market share a common thread. They offer a small-town feel while still being accessible to center city within a relatively short commute, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage.
WBTV
North Carolina plays prominent role in upcoming thriller ‘Condor’s Nest’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is playing a big role in a new movie coming out later this month, both in front of and behind the camera. “Condor’s Nest” takes us back to the 1950s and the hunt for Nazi war criminals. The Rocky Mount area doubles...
power98fm.com
North Carolina Isn’t The Best State To Drive In, But It Is Ranked Pretty High
Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. It can make you late and is just downright annoying. And traffic seems to be getting worse on a daily basis. That and the fact that no one in Charlotte seems to be able to drive or abide by traffic laws. The sheer ignorance of not stopping for red lights or four-way stops, not going remotely close to the speed limit, and swerving in and out of traffic constantly is the norm it seems. If you’re offended by that statement, well you’re the problem. In my opinion, it’s a sign of pure entitlement. You and where you are headed are the only ones that are important. So as bad as it has gotten in North Carolina I was shocked to see this list of the best states to drive in.
Charlotte Stories
Zillow Just Ranked Charlotte As The #1 Hottest Housing Market In America For 2023
According to a new report from Zillow, the Charlotte housing market is poised to be the best performing market in America for 2023. The report analyzed the following data for the 50 biggest metropolitan areas in America:. Forecasted acceleration in home value appreciation, Nov. 2022 – Nov. 2023. Standardized...
The Daily South
This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views
Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
Yahoo!
Real estate gurus: It may be time to buy a home—now
The housing market is cooling as consumers grow weary of higher mortgage rates. In December, the number of newly-listed homes sold had fallen about 37% from a year ago, according to Redfin data. What are real estate professionals seeing on the ground?. Seana Smith of Yahoo Finance Live recently sat...
Construction begins on long-awaited Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and "The Pearl" Innovation District is underway, after breaking ground Tuesday. Almost two years after its initial announcement, the first shovels of dirt were turned Tuesday at a ceremony near the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, commemorating the groundbreaking.
power98fm.com
10 Hotels For An Easy Romantic Weekend Getaway In North Carolina
Looking for the perfect romantic weekend getaway in North Carolina? Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just because there is nothing better than a quiet, romantic vacation with the one you love. It’s easy to do the same old soam when it comes to vacationing. Maybe you have a go-to beach or tend to book an Airbnb. But if you want the ultimate relaxing retreat look no further than some of North Carolina’s best hotels. Each of the 10 places on this list will ensure you make the most out of your time together while enjoying the luxury and all the amenities you desire. Or you can be left alone and never leave your room if you so choose. The coast, mountains, and piedmont are all covered on this list giving you ample options for whatever your perfect destination may be.
Man dies in Belmont industrial accident
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
Restaurant operators in Charlotte build labor pool with better benefits, streamlined operations
CHARLOTTE — It’s a mixed bag when it comes to hiring for Charlotte’s restaurant operators, as the impact of the pandemic continues to have a ripple effect nearly three years later. Some establishments have hit normal staffing levels, citing a focus on culture, increased wages and benefits...
Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
Comments / 0