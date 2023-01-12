Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
Video shows NC-based MrBeast pay $9,000 after parking deck car scratch
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
Mecklenburg County ABC opens lottery for rare liquors
CHARLOTTE — If your taste for liquors can’t be satiated by a common bottle of Jack Daniels, now’s your chance to get in Mecklenburg County’s drawing pool for a batch of expensive and rare bottles. The “Special Product Lottery” is now open as of Friday, and...
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
Not the big Mega Millions jackpot, but ticket worth $1 million sold in North Carolina
The Friday the 13th Mega Millions drawing brought good luck to someone in the Tar Heel state.
North Carolina Man 'Happily Shocked' After Scoring Huge Lottery Jackpot
He and another lucky player both matched all five numbers, splitting the over $350,000 jackpot.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Knowing Jason loved...
North Carolina man wins $182,073 lottery jackpot after buying a $1 ticket
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP0 — Daniel Brandenburg, of Huntersville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brandenburg bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the lottery’s mobile app. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. […]
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
power98fm.com
Charlotte Knights Holding National Anthem Auditions
O say can you sing? With another season of Charlotte Knights baseball starting on March 31st, the team is in need of people to perform the national anthem at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte. Do you have what it takes to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of 10,000 people?
power98fm.com
10 Largest Food Chains in North Carolina in 2023
Ever thought about the number of food chains that we have right here in North Carolina? I know I will pass a spot and see another location a block down the road. North Carolina has tons of food chains that take over every block around just for you to enjoy.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Makes Top Bed Bug List
The Windy City is settling in as the #1 city on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List for the third year in a row. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia hold onto the top three spots, ranking first, second and third, respectively. Los Angeles saw the largest jump this year, moving up seven spots into the Top Five, with Cleveland (#4) and Raleigh (#20) each moving up the list by four spots.
