Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Video shows NC-based MrBeast pay $9,000 after parking deck car scratch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
WFAE

Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now

Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Knights Holding National Anthem Auditions

O say can you sing? With another season of Charlotte Knights baseball starting on March 31st, the team is in need of people to perform the national anthem at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte. Do you have what it takes to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of 10,000 people?
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

10 Largest Food Chains in North Carolina in 2023

Ever thought about the number of food chains that we have right here in North Carolina? I know I will pass a spot and see another location a block down the road. North Carolina has tons of food chains that take over every block around just for you to enjoy.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail […]
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Makes Top Bed Bug List

The Windy City is settling in as the #1 city on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List for the third year in a row. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia hold onto the top three spots, ranking first, second and third, respectively. Los Angeles saw the largest jump this year, moving up seven spots into the Top Five, with Cleveland (#4) and Raleigh (#20) each moving up the list by four spots.
CHARLOTTE, NC

