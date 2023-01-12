Read full article on original website
KEYT
American held in Iran launches hunger strike and writes to Biden asking him to do more for detainees
An American wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on President Joe Biden to take notice of US detainees there, launching a hunger strike Monday to mark seven years since he was left behind in a prisoner swap that brought other Americans home. In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi called...
KEYT
Tributes pour in for slain former Afghan female lawmaker
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Tributes are pouring in for a former Afghan female lawmaker who was shot and killed by gunmen in her home in the capital of Kabul. Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Police say one of her guards was also killed in the attack on Sunday, the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the Taliban takeover. Karen Decker, the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, tweeted: “Hold the perpetrators accountable!”
KEYT
Blinken expected to visit China in early February
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China in early February for continued discussions related to one of America’s most complicated and consequential relationships. A US official said the State Department is eyeing February 6 for Blinken’s meetings in Beijing, which follow up on President...
KEYT
Tirana protests UK official’s ‘verbal lynching’ of Albanians
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has handed a verbal note to the British ambassador to Tirana to protest what it called a “verbal lynching” by a U.K. official in comments about Albanian immigrants in the country. Tirana’s Foreign Ministry’s note Monday expressed “concern on the last statement of the Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick with discriminatory language about Albanians.” On Sunday Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said on social media she was “shocked beyond words to hear a minister of state in charge of immigration use such language to secure some extra miserable votes.” More than 10,000 Albanians illegally entered Britain by crossing the English Channel in small boats to seek asylum last year.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
KEYT
World Food Program chief Somali famine slowed, not avoided
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program says support from donors like the United States and Germany have allowed it to postpone — though not entirely avert — famine in Somalia. But WFP Executive Director David Beasley stressed that “we’re not out of this yet.” He told The Associated Press that countries in the Horn of Africa have faced “unprecedented climate impact” from years of drought, and the U.N. agency had been expecting to announce famine in Somalia before donors “stepped up in magnificent ways.” Speaking Tuesday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Beasley warned that “we still could end up with a famine technically in Somalia” because “famine-like conditions” already exist.
KEYT
Nations express ‘deep concern’ at Israeli punitive measure
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 90 countries have expressed “deep concern” at Israel’s punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the U.N. General Assembly’s request for an advisory opinion by the U.N.’s highest court on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. The signatories called in a statement released on Monday by the Palestinians for a reversal of the Israeli measures. They said regardless of their position on the assembly’s resolution, “we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice.”
KEYT
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is brushing aside criticism of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, told reporters Tuesday the White House may withhold information to protect the Justice Department’s investigation and was releasing information as it deemed it “appropriate.” Responding to questions about the piecemeal disclosures, Sams said the White House has been trying to be mindful of the “risk” in sharing information “that’s not complete.”
KEYT
Sri Lanka urged to free student activist held over protests
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Human rights groups are urging Sri Lanka’s government to release a prominent student activist who was arrested five months ago during anti-government protests triggered by the country’s economic crisis. He has been held without charges under harsh anti-terrorism laws. A court on Tuesday ordered him remanded until Jan. 31. Seven human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said that under the powerful Prevention of Terrorism Act, courts routinely deny bail if it’s opposed by the attorney general. Mudalige was involved in months of anti-government demonstrations last year. The protesters demanded reforms to resolve the economic crisis that caused shortages of essential goods, fuel and medicine after Sri Lanka defaulted on its massive debt.
KEYT
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized the federal government’s response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities. He said Sunday, “We need clear coordination.” He explained that cities where immigrants are flowing to need help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Adams says, “our cities are being undermined,” and that New York City has been overwhelmed. He has said that since last spring, New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers.
KEYT
UN envoy encouraged by intensified efforts to end Yemen war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he is encouraged by intensified regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict. He urged the warring parties Monday to work toward “a shared vision” with concrete steps to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation. Hans Grundberg expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman, telling the U.N. Security Council Monday, “We are witnessing a potential step change in the trajectory of this eight-year-conflict.” He said these ongoing efforts shouldn’t be wasted, and that demands “responsible actions” by Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels.
KEYT
Top EU lawmakers say no party immune to potential corruption
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Senior members of the European Union’s parliament say a corruption scandal ravaging the assembly could have happened to any political group, not just the main center-left bloc. Their remarks came as Belgian prosecutors focus on lawmakers and an assistant from the Socialists and Democrats. The leader of the big conservative European People’s Party, German lawmaker Manfred Weber, said Tuesday that the cash-for-influence affair has caused “huge damage for the reputation of this house.” But Weber insists that “this scandal is not a party political issue.” The assembly is set to toughen its access and lobbying rules. A new vice president will be chosen Wednesday to replace Socialist Eva Kaili, who was ousted after her arrest last month.
KEYT
Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at Jan. 28 SC event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two of his highest-profile South Carolina supporters at the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid later this month in the early voting state. Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be with Trump on Jan. 28 at the Statehouse in Columbia, where he will unveil his South Carolina leadership team. That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. Trump’s campaign had previously announced the South Carolina event but hadn’t provided details.
KEYT
House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence. “We have a...
KEYT
France: March, Eiffel Tower display back Iran’s activists
PARIS (AP) — Up to 12,000 people have marched to the EU Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg in support of Iran’s anti-government protesters. And the Eiffel Tower lit the night Monday with the slogan “Woman. Life. Freedom,” which embodies the protest movement spilling beyond Iran. The Eiffel Tower display also beamed the message, “Stop executions in Iran.” It was a tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September triggered demonstrations in Iran, along with arrests and executions. Protesters want the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran. The Strasbourg march was organized by Iranians in Europe on the 44th anniversary of the day Iran’s last shah left his country forever.
KEYT
White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents
The White House offered its most robust — if still extremely limited — explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden’s private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department’s investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
KEYT
Dutch, German ministers condemn child abductions in Ukraine
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The German and Dutch foreign ministers have condemned the deportation by Russians of thousands of Ukrainian children, calling it a deliberate policy of cruel and inhumane abductions that is tearing apart families. Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint press conference Monday with her Dutch colleague Wopke Hoekstra that Russia “must account for the whereabouts of these children.” Since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine nearly a year ago, Russians have been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories to raise them as their own. At least 1,000 children were seized from schools and orphanages in the Kherson region during Russia’s eight-month occupation of the area, say local authorities. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
