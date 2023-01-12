Fleeing Driver Causes Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Highway 12. A fatal pedestrian accident on January 11 in Fairfield appeared to involve a fleeing driver. Fairfield Police Department officers found the body along Highway 12 close to Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8:19 a.m. The injuries found on the pedestrian’s body appeared to indicate that person had died in a traffic-related incident. No additional details were provided except that an investigation was underway to determine more information.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO