ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Baby names that rose in popularity the most in 2021

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbNtT_0kCuxwMO00

Finding out you're going to become a parent is a revelation full of joy and anxiety. Deciding on a name is the first of many important decisions that could impact a child's life. Names can influence gender, racial, and socioeconomic bias . Names can also play a huge role in developing a sense of self.

Over the last century, names started to move away from the traditional, becoming more diverse . Today, more parents are choosing names that spark a feeling of individuality versus a name that blends in. Names with nontraditional spellings and pronunciations are also on the rise .

Stacker ranked the top 50 baby names that rose in popularity in 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration . Names were sorted by subtracting the name's 2021 rank from its 2020 rank. In the event of a tie, the 2021 rank was used (rank indicates where the name fell on the list of popular baby names).

Many of the names that rose in popularity are considered gender-neutral . The Social Security Administration considers sex and gender binary variables, and ranks were given to female and male names based on Social Security card applications.

You may also like: Oldest Disneyland rides from 1955 to today

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

10 Baby Name Trends for 2023

Every parent-to-be has a different strategy for choosing baby names. Some stick to the classics (think Elizabeth and Alexander). Others look to pop culture and popular trends, taking inspiration from TiKTok songs, binge-worthy TV shows, and more. Still more choose baby names that reflect the world around them—and this year, the focus is on returning to normalcy after a global pandemic.
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Amy Christie

Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Give Children Drowning in Debt His Inheritance

Do children have a right to their parent’s wealth?. Photo byPhoto by Vince Fleming on UnsplashonUnsplash. When a family member passes away, the usual protocol is that there will be some sort of last testament or will which indicates where a person wants their belongings and money to go.
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
parentingisnteasy.co

Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl

This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
Upworthy

Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. A six-year-old girl was downcast after her teacher snubbed her piece of art and told her she had done it wrong. The girl was heartbroken as she really enjoyed creating art and it was heartbreaking to be told that it wasn't good. The girl's Mom took to Twitter to share the amazing picture the 6-year-old drew and asked for Twitter's opinion. The six-year-old was flooded with positive messages. The girl had drawn the artwork at an after-school art club, only to be panned by the teacher. Twitter user Gemma Leighton wrote, “My 6-year-old daughter painted this amazing scene. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can’t do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do.” The picture featured a tree-lined path leading to a sunset/sunrise on the horizon. Art is subjective but you can tell easily tell that the girl's art is incredibly good, especially for a 6-year-old. The girl's mother went on to ask, “Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting?”
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy