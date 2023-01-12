Baby names that rose in popularity the most in 2021

Finding out you're going to become a parent is a revelation full of joy and anxiety. Deciding on a name is the first of many important decisions that could impact a child's life. Names can influence gender, racial, and socioeconomic bias . Names can also play a huge role in developing a sense of self.

Over the last century, names started to move away from the traditional, becoming more diverse . Today, more parents are choosing names that spark a feeling of individuality versus a name that blends in. Names with nontraditional spellings and pronunciations are also on the rise .

Stacker ranked the top 50 baby names that rose in popularity in 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration . Names were sorted by subtracting the name's 2021 rank from its 2020 rank. In the event of a tie, the 2021 rank was used (rank indicates where the name fell on the list of popular baby names).

Many of the names that rose in popularity are considered gender-neutral . The Social Security Administration considers sex and gender binary variables, and ranks were given to female and male names based on Social Security card applications.

