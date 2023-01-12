ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

ABC10

Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
WILTON, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County

(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Offers Free Dump Day

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County residents can get rid of their old tires and some other household items today. Caltrans District 10 and Clean California have partnered with Calaveras County to hold a series of Free Dump Day events. Today is the fourth event, with items like tires without rims, appliances, and mattresses being taken from 8 a.m. to noon at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Generator blamed for starting structure fire in Calaveras County

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday. Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
pmq.com

One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
NAPA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Some Road Closures Continue In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials continue to assess the damages, and clean up, from the recent storm systems, ahead of more wet weather arriving throughout the next few days. Most roadways that were flooded have now reopened after the water receded. However, some areas suffered damage, and are...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
NEVADA CITY, CA
capradio.org

Thousands of homeless Sacramentans remain outside during these deadly storms. Here’s why shelter isn’t always an option.

Thousands of homeless Sacramentans experienced the recent series of powerful winter storms outdoors, staying at their own encampments instead of at emergency shelters even as conditions turned deadly. CapRadio interviewed seven unhoused residents and three shelter providers over the past week. Most of the unhoused people said it’s too difficult...

