Sacramento home health care owner gets 25 months in prison for Medicare fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Attorney's Office recently announced 51-year-old Akop Atoyan was sentenced to 25 months in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud —crimes tied to Sacramento health care and hospice agencies. According to an investigation by the FBI and the Department of Health and...
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
Fox40
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County
(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Offers Free Dump Day
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County residents can get rid of their old tires and some other household items today. Caltrans District 10 and Clean California have partnered with Calaveras County to hold a series of Free Dump Day events. Today is the fourth event, with items like tires without rims, appliances, and mattresses being taken from 8 a.m. to noon at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp.
Generator blamed for starting structure fire in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday. Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.
abc10.com
The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. Sacramento has seen rain nearly every day since Dec. 26, with only two days being dry. More rain will fall Sunday...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
mymotherlode.com
Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
The Innovative Approach That Has Some California Reservoirs Capturing More Of This Stormwater For Drought
Decades-old rules mean most reservoirs aren't allowed to fill up in the winter. A new approach using weather forecasts is helping some save more water to help with California's drought.
sjvsun.com
Calif. flushed 95% of incoming Delta water to Pacific Ocean during Monday’s massive storm
After several years of severe drought, the intense storms over the last week would seemingly be a godsend to California and go a long way toward fixing the state’s water problems. But the opposite is happening as the state is flushing out the vast majority of the incoming water...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
mymotherlode.com
Some Road Closures Continue In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials continue to assess the damages, and clean up, from the recent storm systems, ahead of more wet weather arriving throughout the next few days. Most roadways that were flooded have now reopened after the water receded. However, some areas suffered damage, and are...
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
CalFresh recipients who've lost food due to power outages can apply for replacement benefits
CALIFORNIA, USA — California has been dealt a series of storms that have impacted communities across the Golden State. In the Sacramento area alone, thousands of people have experienced outages in the past number of days. Many have wondered how they can cover food loss during these times. The...
capradio.org
Thousands of homeless Sacramentans remain outside during these deadly storms. Here’s why shelter isn’t always an option.
Thousands of homeless Sacramentans experienced the recent series of powerful winter storms outdoors, staying at their own encampments instead of at emergency shelters even as conditions turned deadly. CapRadio interviewed seven unhoused residents and three shelter providers over the past week. Most of the unhoused people said it’s too difficult...
