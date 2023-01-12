Read full article on original website
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
Clermont County couple accused of leaving toddler with autism in abandoned car
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, a maroon SUV was parked at an East Fork State Park campground. On Sunday, it was parked 15 miles away in a driveway on Newtownsville Road in Goshen with a child inside. A woman who owns the property called 911. "We just...
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane returns to court
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman accused of murdering a man by beating him with his own cane returns to court Tuesday. Tiffany Carr, 29, is set to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz. Carr has the option to plead out or request a...
Man found dead in car in Westwood, police investigating as homicide
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was found dead in a car in Westwood and police are investigating it as a homicide. Authorities responded to a report Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. of an unresponsive person inside a car on Gobel Ave. Cincinnati Fire Department determined the victim was dead...
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Crews responding to a shooting victim at 11700 Princeton Pike in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Crews are on scene in the 11000 block of Princeton Pike, Springdale for a shooting victim. The condition of the victim is unknown. He was reportedly shot at a different location. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live...
1 injured in early morning shooting in Covington's Mainstrasse
Police said one man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
WATCH: Unauthorized street takeover, burnouts leave intersection marked in downtown Dayton
Jan. 17—Videos posted online on YouTube, Facebook and social media show multiple cars doing burnouts and other "sideshow" activities in downtown Dayton over the weekend. Cars can be seen in the videos doing donuts and driving in circles at the intersection of Jefferson and East Third streets in the Fire Blocks District. Witnesses said the street takeover took place early Sunday morning.
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Samantha Stevens faces up to nine years in prison and will have to register as a convicted arson offender.
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
North College Hill police search for missing 56-year-old woman
Stephanie Wells was last seen leaving her home on Joseph Ct. in North College Hill Sunday at 5 p.m., investigators said.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Body camera released of Sunday shooting outside tattoo shop in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Newly released body camera video shows the tense moments after a deadly shooting outside a tattoo parlor on Sunday in Amelia. It shows police moments after the deadly encounter between the owner of Stay Gold Tattoo and the suspect. According to a 911 call, a person...
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting near Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — A person was shot near a Dayton apartment complex early Saturday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. after a person was shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. Medics performed...
Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating
DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
