Burlington, KY

WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH
YAHOO!

WATCH: Unauthorized street takeover, burnouts leave intersection marked in downtown Dayton

Jan. 17—Videos posted online on YouTube, Facebook and social media show multiple cars doing burnouts and other "sideshow" activities in downtown Dayton over the weekend. Cars can be seen in the videos doing donuts and driving in circles at the intersection of Jefferson and East Third streets in the Fire Blocks District. Witnesses said the street takeover took place early Sunday morning.
DAYTON, OH
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
DAYTON, OH

