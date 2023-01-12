ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Man arrested after armed bank robbery in St. Paul

Police arrested a man after an armed bank robbery Tuesday morning in St. Paul. Officers were called at 9:20 a.m. to Huntington Bank on Suburban Avenue, off Ruth Street and Interstate 94, on a report of a robbery. Police were told a man showed a gun and demanded money, which...
SAINT PAUL, OR
Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case

Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
KEYSER, WV
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance

Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
St. Paul Midway Baseball calls it quits after 33 years

After more than three decades of swinging for the fences, a storied St. Paul youth baseball organization is calling it quits. St. Paul Midway Baseball, the nonprofit program of the Dunning Boosters that helped launch Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer, has announced it will not continue to offer its signature sport.
SAINT PAUL, MN

