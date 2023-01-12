ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose

PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
CHANDLER, AZ
YAHOO!

Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument

A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist arrested after shooting into car on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun several times into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Kyle Hart was riding his motorcycle on the I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car. DPS doesn’t know why Hart shot at the car but says he had prior contact with the driver off the highway.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Teen dead after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX — A teenager has died after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age and identity of the teen haven't been released. At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
PHOENIX, AZ
WLBT

Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Ivon Adams has been served with court documents referencing child homicide. UPDATE 5:39 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023: New details out of Arizona, after court documents revealed Ivon Adams, the second caregiver of Athena Brownfield, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
PEORIA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy