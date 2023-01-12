Read full article on original website
Drugs behind bars: Phoenix mothers want reform after their sons die from apparent overdoses in jail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two inmates are expected to survive after an overdose at a Maricopa County jail, but not all are so lucky to survive. The overdose by an unknown type of drug happened on Jan. 13 near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
FBI: Millions given to illegitimate rehab homes in the Valley targeting Indigenous people
PHOENIX — Some group homes in the Valley promised to help vulnerable Native Americans become sober but are instead taking advantage of them for money, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The agency said it is now investigating illegitimate group homes in the Phoenix area that it believes...
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
Troopers seize 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora, according to a media release from the Nebraska State Patrol. Just after 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly...
Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
Runbeck: Election Firm Involved in Maricopa County’s Alleged Chain-of-Custody Violations
As Republican Kari Lake appeals a legal defeat in her lawsuit challenging certification of her narrow loss in Arizona’s Nov. 8 gubernatorial election, she is alleging that ballot chain-of-custody issues occurred at Runbeck Election Services, a company that municipalities across the country use for outsourcing election operations. Lake is...
Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead
PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating
BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 a.m., when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and reported he shot his wife.
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
Glendale police seize more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs during execution of warrants
PHOENIX — Glendale police seized several pounds of drugs and thousands of fentanyl pills during a search warrant execution, according to a press release. The Glendale Narcotics Enforcement Team, alongside other agencies, served search warrants at three locations on Jan. 6. During the execution of the search warrants, seven...
Gunman shoots cop, jumps from balcony, dies in shootout with police
A gunman shot and wounded a Scottsdale, Arizona police officer on Jan. 6 and escaped officers by jumping off a balcony. He remained on the run until he was fatally wounded in a shootout on Jan. 8. Police shot and killed suspect Kenneth Hearne, 37, on Jan. 7 after attempting...
Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument
A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
Man falls into Bartlett Lake after having a medical emergency and dies, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man died after having a medical emergency and falling into Bartlett Lake on Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. At around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, deputies responded to reports of a man who had a medical emergency and fell into the water. "Family...
Scottsdale police asking for information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for information after someone threw Molotov cocktails at two cars in Scottsdale in two separate crimes. The first incident happened on Jan. 7 near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road just before 8 p.m. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 2018 Lexus RX350.
Motorcyclist arrested after shooting into car on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun several times into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Kyle Hart was riding his motorcycle on the I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car. DPS doesn’t know why Hart shot at the car but says he had prior contact with the driver off the highway.
Teen dead after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A teenager has died after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age and identity of the teen haven't been released. At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at...
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Ivon Adams has been served with court documents referencing child homicide. UPDATE 5:39 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023: New details out of Arizona, after court documents revealed Ivon Adams, the second caregiver of Athena Brownfield, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect.
Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd
A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
