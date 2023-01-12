Read full article on original website
WNYT
Man charged in Fonda VFW theft
State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
Police: Drugged Cohoes man drives with 3 kids
A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug.
PD: Halfmoon man arrested on drug charges
State police arrested Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35 of Halfmoon on January 16. Ausfeldt was allegedly in possession of a hallucinogenic substance.
WRGB
Driver charged with possessing a Hallucinogenic substance following traffic stop, say NYSP
WELLS, NY — State Police arrested a driver from Halfmoon following a traffic stop in Johnstown. According to investigators, Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35, of Halfmoon was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Troopers stopped Ausfeldt back on January 16th at around 1:30 AM in the area of...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
WRGB
Three arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three are facing charges following a traffic stop in South Glens Falls. Investigators with the NYSP say back on January 8th, at around 10:30 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle for a for a traffic violation. Lucas J. Gardiner, 41, of...
WRGB
Fulton County man facing aggravated unlicensed operation, other charges after crash
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Fulton County man faces multiple charges after a crash last month in Ephratah. On Dec. 16, shortly before 4 p.m., Fulton County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Mud Road for a vehicle in a snowbank, with the driver slumped over the wheel.
WRGB
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Pittsfield teen
PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — The Pittsfield Police Department is looking to the public to help find a missing teen. 14-year-old Sergio Ponce is described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray...
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
1 hospitalized after fire at South Allen Street home
Firefighters in the city of Albany responded to a house fire Monday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
Suspect arrested following gunfire incident in Hudson
According to the victim, the suspect choked her and discharged a firearm.
Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
WRGB
Shots fired in Troy
Police in Troy are investigating after officers received several calls for shots fired in the are of 6th Avenue between 102nd and 103rd Streets Friday evening. Police say it appears nobody was hit by the gunfire but the incident remains under investigation. Officers report there have been multiple shots fired...
WNYT
Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car
A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
WRGB
Traffic stop ends in weapon charges, ghost gun recovered, say state police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Schenectady man, accused of possessing a ghost gun with no serial number. 21-year-old Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo was arrested following a traffic stop on January 12th, at around 12:30 PM on Washington Avenue in Albany, according to State Police.
Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant
Troy Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appears to brandish a gun, take an unknown amount of money.
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
WNYT
Albany police chief eager to build on department’s success, deal with challenges
The Albany Police Department has the same mission in 2023 that they always have. That is to save lives and protect the community. However, the department is also dealing with challenges. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says he wants to build on the success of last year. He says his...
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
