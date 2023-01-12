ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Man charged in Fonda VFW theft

State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Police looking for missing 14-year-old Pittsfield teen

PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — The Pittsfield Police Department is looking to the public to help find a missing teen. 14-year-old Sergio Ponce is described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Shots fired in Troy

Police in Troy are investigating after officers received several calls for shots fired in the are of 6th Avenue between 102nd and 103rd Streets Friday evening. Police say it appears nobody was hit by the gunfire but the incident remains under investigation. Officers report there have been multiple shots fired...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car

A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
GRANVILLE, NY

