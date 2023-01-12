ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man accused in stolen vehicle chase arrested by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a vehicle containing thousands of dollars in tools and two firearms on Friday. Matt Danielson, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 regarding the theft of a vehicle in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges

POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Rape, indecent liberties case set for two hearings this week

A man accused of rape, indecent liberties and other counts will have two hearings this week in Lyon County District Court. Isaac Arron Lawrence is charged with single counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties, along with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, after an alleged incident on Christmas Eve 2021. The rape count has two alternate counts of aggravated indecent liberties attached.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February

A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
KVOE

Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison

The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy