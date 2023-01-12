Read full article on original website
Suspected drunk driver charged in Overland Park crash that left woman dead
Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
Topeka man accused in stolen vehicle chase arrested by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a vehicle containing thousands of dollars in tools and two firearms on Friday. Matt Danielson, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 regarding the theft of a vehicle in the […]
Lenexa police say man shot to death on I-435 was likely victim of road rage
Police in Lenexa say a homicide investigation on Interstate 435 on Thursday started as a normal crash investigation into a car veering off the highway.
Leavenworth police need help identifying suspect in recent shooting
Police said the shooting took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 near Limit Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
lawrencekstimes.com
Trial for Lawrence man charged with raping two college students going to jury soon
A Douglas County jury on Tuesday will weigh testimony to decide whether they believe the accounts of two women, or the man who they say raped them both after a New Year’s Eve party three years ago. Chastleton J. Malone, now a 24-year-old KU graduate, faces three counts of...
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
KMBC.com
Police identify man with gunshot wound found dead inside crashed vehicle on I-435 near K-10
LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa, Kansas police are investigating a possible road rage death. Early Thursday morning, on southbound I-435 near the K-10 Highway interchange, a crash investigation turned into something more. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the report of a single vehicle off...
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
WIBW
After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Rape, indecent liberties case set for two hearings this week
A man accused of rape, indecent liberties and other counts will have two hearings this week in Lyon County District Court. Isaac Arron Lawrence is charged with single counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties, along with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, after an alleged incident on Christmas Eve 2021. The rape count has two alternate counts of aggravated indecent liberties attached.
Lenexa police investigating man's shooting death on Interstate 435 as homicide
Police in Lenexa are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in a ditch on Interstate 435.
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
Topeka firefighter is ‘doing well’ in hospital after being hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain who was seriously injured after being hit by a car is showing improvement in a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, told 27 News that the firefighter remains in the hospital but is doing well. According to a crash log taken by the […]
KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
KVOE
Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February
A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
KVOE
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
