A man accused of rape, indecent liberties and other counts will have two hearings this week in Lyon County District Court. Isaac Arron Lawrence is charged with single counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties, along with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, after an alleged incident on Christmas Eve 2021. The rape count has two alternate counts of aggravated indecent liberties attached.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO