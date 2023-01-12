Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear
Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special
Mickie James has big plans for her Knockouts Championship reign. The IMPACT superstar appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, which included her naming some big potential opponents like Mercedes Moné or AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. James is also adamant about traveling to other companies to defend the title, a goal she really hopes to achieve. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Popculture
Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54
Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes Big Decision On Future Of Two Championships
Find out what Triple H has decided regarding the future of two championships in WWE as the WrestleMania season is nearly here!. According to today’s (January 16) Observer Daily Update, penned by Dave Meltzer, a decision for the time being on the future of the WWE Tag Team Championships.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
wrestlinginc.com
Molly Holly Says Former WWE Ring Announcer 'Overdue' For Hall Of Fame
When you think of history's most memorable WWE ring announcers, a few different names come to mind like Howard Finkle and Tomy Chimel, but there's only one woman that hung with the best of the best during her career. Lillian Garcia has worked with WWE on and off since 1999, spending over a decade announcing full-time and then returning for occasional guest appearances. Because of her contributions to the world of WWE, another woman who worked closely beside her believes that it's time Garcia received proper recognition and be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Molly Holly appeared on the Highspots Auctions Facebook page recently and named Lillian as the one person she feels is overdue for that honor.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Concedes His Career Didn't Play Out Like He Intended
Despite the fact he originally retired from professional wrestling when he was inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame back in 2016, Sting remains an active wrestler to this day at the age of 63, having competed 13 times since he joined AEW in 2020. Wrestling to that age at a high level is rare in the business, and he admitted to D Magazine that he never planned on doing that.
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Return To $60 Monthly Pay-Per-Views After Company Sale
Vince McMahon made headlines for the worst reasons last year when he was involved in a hush-money scandal and the subsequent assault accusations. This led to Vince McMahon retiring for several months, but it was not permanent. McMahon eventually made his shocking return and quickly regained control of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman after Stephanie McMahon resigned. Clearly, a lot of changes will be taking place, and it seems that could also affect WWE’s pay-per-view system.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Attends NBA Game and Hangs Out With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Chris Jericho is a big fan of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Ocho hung out with the Greek Freak during his attendance at the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat game, then took photos with the former NBA Finals MVP and posted them on Instagram. The post reads as follows:. Had...
Comments / 1