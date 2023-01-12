Read full article on original website
Illinois Family Surprised to Find an Endangered Lemur in Garage
I understand it's common to find things in your garage that you don't expect or forgot about. However, an Illinois family was more than a little surprised when they found an endangered lemur hiding in theirs. I saw this story on Yahoo News about a Bloomington, Illinois family and...a lemur....
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Springfield Clinic
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about weight loss surgery with Springfield Clinic.
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/17/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois. A time for everyone to be on the lookout for signs of human trafficking so they can alert authorities. It’s estimated that eight out of every ten human trafficking victims in Illinois are Illinois natives and the list involves those of all ages, including children. For more details go to the Center for the Prevention of Abuse website. The national hotline to call is 888-373-7888.
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
wmay.com
Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs
A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
wmay.com
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
wmay.com
Many Skipping Latest COVID Booster
Despite repeated encouragement from public health officials, most Illinoisans are not taking advantage of the updated bivalent COVID booster. State public health officials say that while 71 percent of Illinoisans have completed their primary series of COVID vaccinations, only 18-percent of people have obtained the booster that was rolled out last fall.
wmay.com
Project To Tell Stories Of African Americans Buried At Oak Ridge Cemetery
Federal funding will be used for material to highlight the stories of distinguished African Americans buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The $150,000 allocation will pay for marketing materials and development of an educational program similar to the current cemetery walks, but with a focus on the stories of people of color who were laid to rest there, particularly in the portion of Oak Ridge once known as the “colored section.”
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found
UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
edglentoday.com
Bunker Hill, Other Fire Agencies Battle Destructive House Blaze Overnight
BUNKER HILL - The Bunker Hill Fire Protection District was joined by several other agencies in a destructive house fire that occurred overnight around midnight. Bunker Hill Fire Protection District Chief William Sloan said the large home was vacant and it will be “a total loss” because of the raging fire.
First responders offered free movie in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur furniture store showed its appreciation for first responders on Saturday night. They partnered with Lincoln Square Theater to offer a free showing of “Cool Hand Luke.” It’s Cohn Furniture’s way of saying thank you to all those who serve as well as city and county employees. It was the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois.
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
wlds.com
National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case
A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
Two drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars in 2 days, cited with DUIs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different drivers within two days, both cited with DUIs. These are the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident occurred when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder […]
Comments / 0