(SPRINGFIELD) January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois. A time for everyone to be on the lookout for signs of human trafficking so they can alert authorities. It’s estimated that eight out of every ten human trafficking victims in Illinois are Illinois natives and the list involves those of all ages, including children. For more details go to the Center for the Prevention of Abuse website. The national hotline to call is 888-373-7888.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO