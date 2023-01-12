ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life

Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star

The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special

Mickie James has big plans for her Knockouts Championship reign. The IMPACT superstar appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, which included her naming some big potential opponents like Mercedes Moné or AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. James is also adamant about traveling to other companies to defend the title, a goal she really hopes to achieve. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Cornette on FTR Possibly Returning to WWE After Recent Developments, Their Time with AEW and Current Hiatus, More

The legendary Jim Cornette has weighed-in on FTR taking a hiatus from pro wrestling this year. As noted, Dax Harwood recently revealed on his FTR podcast that he and Cash Wheeler have asked for a few months off from AEW, and the request was granted. FTR will be away until April at least. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on FTR’s future.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
Triple H and Kevin Dunn Host WWE Talent Meeting Before RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting before tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati, along with Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrella, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn. The meeting began shortly after 3pm ET, according to Fightful Select, and involved staff...
CINCINNATI, OH
AEW Elevation Results 1/16/23

Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard) First Match: (86-34) Nyla Rose, (27-11) Marina Shafir, (43-42) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-8) Vipress, (0-0) Johnnie Robbie, (0-0) Zyra In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Nyla Rose and Johnnie Robbie will start things off. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Chris Jericho Is A Great Leader

On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer gave high praise to Chris Jericho and discussed why he thinks the former World Heavyweight Champion is a great leader. “I have so much time for Chris...
New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card

The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble. The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.
TEXAS STATE
WWE Spoiler Notes on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross

– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials even when he’s not used live on air. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Clark Connors Thinks Karl Fredericks Will Do Great In WWE

Karl Fredericks is reportedly heading to WWE after breaking into the business by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside the likes of Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. Fredericks is a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company, according to a recent report by PWInsider.
Maria Kanellis Believes AEW Could Easily Run An All-Women’s Show With Their Expanded Roster

Maria Kanellis is once again eyeballing an all-women’s event, this time with the talented women in AEW. The AEW star and member of The Kingdom discussed this topic with WrestlingNews.Co, where she broke down the depth of the roster, and what an all-women’s event could look like for them. Highlights from the interview are below.
Free Agent Headed To WWE

Fightful Select has updates on several wrestlers that are on the free agent market right now. – In an update on Colby Corino, the report noted that “he is headed to WWE. We noted that WWE couldn’t legally reach out to him until his deal with NWA was up.”
Gunther Hopeful For Match With Finn Balor, Reveals Other Dream Opponents

Gunther is hopeful for many matchups in WWE, especially with some top-tier opponents. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about this subject, which saw him shout out the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
New Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley

On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18. Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.

