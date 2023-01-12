Read full article on original website
KUSHIDA Challenges Darby Allin For The TNT Title and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature Darby Allin defending the TNT championship and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship. Cassidy will be defending against Jay Lethal, but Allin’s opponent is the real story. He’ll be facing NJPW superstar and...
Backstage News on Why Frankie Kazarian Left AEW, His “Truth” Promo at Impact Hard To Kill
Frankie Kazarian is reportedly done with AEW. As noted, Kazarian made a surprise appearance at last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view and announced that he has signed a long-term contract with the company. His promo indicated that he is done with AEW, and that he may have left the company on not-so-great terms.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
AEW Rampage 1/13/22 Results
It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna...
Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale Added To January 18th AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on his personal Twitter account that Willow Nightingale, fresh off her huge win on last night’s Rampage, will be taking on former women’s champion Toni Storm on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. -Darby Allin vs KUSHIDA for the TNT Championship. -Orange...
Braun Strowman to Wear Special Ring Boots on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Braun Strowman will be wearing a special pair of boots when he challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.
Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named
Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 34,934 tickets, and 1,812 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 36,746. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
Eric Bischoff Thinks There Is A “Glimmer Of Hope” For AEW
Eric Bischoff has repeatedly criticized AEW for having poor storylines and having matches for the sake of it. While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked about the one thing that makes him have a glimmer of hope for AEW, which is having UFC’s Dana White’s Slap League be the new program following Dynamite, something that could help boost Dynamite’s second-hour ratings.
Impact Wrestling Announces Return to PPV
Impact Wrestling will return to pay-per-view in April with the 2023 Rebellion event. It was announced during last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view that Rebellion will be held on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ticket information will be confirmed shortly. Impact has several...
Top Stars Removed from WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Listing
Ronda Rousey is no longer advertised for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today and Rousey was removed, along with Matt Riddle, which was somewhat expected due to his WWE status. Rousey was also removed from the WWE Events website listing.
New Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley
On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18. Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.
Tony Khan Talks How He Can Balance Working On AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC At The Same Time
Tony Khan spoke in an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Wrestling Inc) about how he can balance his time between AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC. For the AEW President, it all comes down to being able to multitask. Here is what he had to say:. “I...
Seth Rollins Feels Like He’ll Be Main Eventing WWE WrestleMania 39
Seth Rollins has become one of the mainstays in WWE since making his main roster debut in 2012 alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as part of The Shield. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. Rollins has never outright headlined the Show of Shows, even though he won the WWE Title when cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31.
