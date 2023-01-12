ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News on Why Frankie Kazarian Left AEW, His “Truth” Promo at Impact Hard To Kill

Frankie Kazarian is reportedly done with AEW. As noted, Kazarian made a surprise appearance at last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view and announced that he has signed a long-term contract with the company. His promo indicated that he is done with AEW, and that he may have left the company on not-so-great terms.
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Rampage 1/13/22 Results

It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale Added To January 18th AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced on his personal Twitter account that Willow Nightingale, fresh off her huge win on last night’s Rampage, will be taking on former women’s champion Toni Storm on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. -Darby Allin vs KUSHIDA for the TNT Championship. -Orange...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Braun Strowman to Wear Special Ring Boots on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman will be wearing a special pair of boots when he challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History

Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
GREEN BAY, WI
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE

Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life

Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named

Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
ATLANTA, GA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 34,934 tickets, and 1,812 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 36,746. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlingheadlines.com

Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star

The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Eric Bischoff Thinks There Is A “Glimmer Of Hope” For AEW

Eric Bischoff has repeatedly criticized AEW for having poor storylines and having matches for the sake of it. While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked about the one thing that makes him have a glimmer of hope for AEW, which is having UFC’s Dana White’s Slap League be the new program following Dynamite, something that could help boost Dynamite’s second-hour ratings.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Impact Wrestling Announces Return to PPV

Impact Wrestling will return to pay-per-view in April with the 2023 Rebellion event. It was announced during last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view that Rebellion will be held on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ticket information will be confirmed shortly. Impact has several...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Top Stars Removed from WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Listing

Ronda Rousey is no longer advertised for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today and Rousey was removed, along with Matt Riddle, which was somewhat expected due to his WWE status. Rousey was also removed from the WWE Events website listing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley

On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18. Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Seth Rollins Feels Like He’ll Be Main Eventing WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins has become one of the mainstays in WWE since making his main roster debut in 2012 alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as part of The Shield. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. Rollins has never outright headlined the Show of Shows, even though he won the WWE Title when cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy