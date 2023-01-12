Read full article on original website
Rowdy Yates
4d ago
When I bought MY home I specifically bought in a area zoned SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTS. If a apartment building is put their MY property values decrease. There is plenty of land zoned multi-family to put up apartment buildings in Wisconsin so stop trying to BS US
Reply
3
Related
wizmnews.com
Flat tax wrong for Wisconsin
There are plenty of ideas for what to do with Wisconsin’s huge budget surplus. There was talk of sending rebate checks back to taxpayers but that was quickly rejected. Governor Evers has proposed using part of the surplus to better fund public schools, lower property taxes and provide middle-class families with a 10% tax cut. The Republican Senate leader has another idea to change the tax code to benefit taxpayers. But that plan would only help the wealthy at the expense of everyone else. Devin LaMahieu is proposing a flat tax of $3.25% for all Wisconsin taxpayers. Unfortunately, this plan would do nothing to benefit the average Wisconsin worker, while providing big benefits to the wealthy. This flat tax is the most regressive of taxes, and we’ve seen repeatedly that trickle-down economics don’t really benefit anyone except the wealthy. Under the plan, someone making over $1 million per year would see an average annual tax savings of more than $112,000. Those in the lowest tax bracket would only see about a quarter percentage point tax cut, while the wealthiest Wisconsinites would see their tax rate cut in half. If we’re going to change the tax code, it should be to adopt a system that benefits everyone in the state, not just the wealthy.
101 WIXX
Work Search Requirement Vote Coming This Week
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A referendum on public assistance is being proposed by Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature. A question they’re hoping to put on the April ballot would ask if able-bodied childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer funded benefits.
isthmus.com
Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered
Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's cigarette sales have fallen significantly over the last 20 years
Over the last 20 years, Wisconsin has seen a major reduction in cigarette sales and a corresponding decline in their taxes. But the health benefits from fewer people smoking are expected to offset the lost revenue. That's according to a new study by Wisconsin Policy Forum that found the state's...
empowerwisconsin.org
Republicans to introduce flat tax bill this week
MADISON — In case you missed it, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Rep. Rob Brooks (R-Saukville) rolled out a tax reform proposal Friday that would ultimately phase in a 3.25 percent flat income tax rate by tax year 2026. The lawmakers noted that Republicans in charge of...
‘Urban’ no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as ‘rural’
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as “urban” by the U.S. Census Bureau are now “rural” in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities,...
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
wpr.org
Wisconsin judge: Elections Commission, not its members, responsible for providing public records
A Dane County judge said the Wisconsin Elections Commission, not its members, is responsible for producing public records created by commissioners. The decision dismisses Commissioner Bob Spindell from an open records lawsuit seeking documents and communications from the Elections Commission in a case related to the 10 Republicans, including Spindell, who attempted to cast electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election.
wearegreenbay.com
Extra FoodShare benefits set to expire soon for nearly 400K Wisconsin households
(WFRV) – A federal program that has been providing additional benefits to Wisconsin households enrolled in the FoodShare program will end soon due to an Act that was recently passed by Congress. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, was passed by Congress in late December, which ends Wisconsin’s extra benefits...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
ncsl.org
Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Returns as NCSL President
Savannah, Ga.—Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos returns as an officer for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) as its 50th president after Idaho Speaker Scott Bedke stepped down to assume his new role as lieutenant governor. Vos, a Republican, previously served as the 47th president of NCSL from...
wisconsinrightnow.com
10 Interesting Wisconsin Books: Hiking, Ghost Stories, History, Day Trips
We’ve rounded up 10 interesting Wisconsin books. We’re a Wisconsin news site, and we like to promote our state and help Wisconsin authors. Any purchases through the links below also help fund our news content at Wisconsin Right Now. We also round up promo codes for our readers. You can see our latest promo code story here.
nbc15.com
South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
wpr.org
Conservationists, We Energies celebrate 30th anniversary of program to reintroduce peregrine falcon population
The world's fastest animal nearly went extinct by the mid-1960s, but an unlikely partnership between a power utility and environmentalists helped lead to a rebound that has peregrine falcons once again bulleting through Wisconsin's skies. In the mid-20th century, the agricultural pesticide DDT killed insects, but researcher Greg Septon said...
Comments / 1