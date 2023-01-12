It may sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists was actually able to control lightning and guide it safely to the ground. The ‘how’ sounds even more sci-fi – with a laser. This is the first successful trial to harness lightning in 20 years of experiments, research physicists Aurelien Houard and Jean-Pierre Wolf said. The two and other colleagues released their findings this week. “Most of the people probably thought it would never work. So that’s why we were surprised to see such a nice result,” said Houard from his home in Paris. “The lightning was there, and the laser was there… the fact that we...

