hometownstations.com
I Have a Dream Award Recipients honored at awards dinner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Councilman Derry Glenn honored those in Lima whose work keeps Dr. Martin Luther King's dream alive. Sunday was the 45th annual I Have a Dream awards dinner. Glenn started the event as a college student 45 years ago when he was given an assignment by a professor to go back to his community and do something worthwhile. The keynote speaker, Reverend Pilate Bradley Jr., spoke to guests about the mission of Dr. King and what they as individuals can do for their community.
hometownstations.com
Lima celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual walk
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Despite the rain, a small group of people honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King by marching through Lima to the park that bears his name. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has been holding his annual MLK Walk for over a decade now. Glenn says that Dr. King did his walks to raise awareness for peace, racism, and harmony, and he wants people, especially kids to understand the importance of what he did during his marches.
hometownstations.com
Harrod Event Center and Capabilities Community Club organize Family Dance Night
HARROD, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Harrod community came together Saturday evening to enjoy a night of games, music, and dancing. The Harrod Event Center partnered with the Capabilities Community Club of Lima, an organization that serves adults with disabilities, to host their first Family Dance Night. The event offered bingo, board games, bounce houses, dancing, and karaoke.
hometownstations.com
"Unity Walk" embodies the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Dozens of people took to the streets of Findlay Sunday afternoon, to promote the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King. “With the way things are in America today, it is good that we work to honor and recognize all people, all humanity,” says Jerome Gray, the Executive Director of the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center.
hometownstations.com
Author and former Fostoria police officer talks to Bluffton University students about having courage in difficult times
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Author and former police officer gave Bluffton University students advice on how to act when things get tough. Clayton Moore was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. forum. Moore talked about his struggle with and victory over racial discrimination as the first black police officer in Fostoria, Ohio, and how we deal with adversity in our lives. His talk was entitled "Why Me?" and he says people need to realize that it is not about you when things are tough, it's about the people that are around you.
WANE-TV
37th Unity Day Celebration held in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Martin Luther King Jr, Club, Inc. is hosting its 37th annual Unity Day Celebration. According to the event flyer, the program will include a reenactment of “We Shall Overcome” Part II, scholarship presentations, vendors and more. The event will also highlight community service for awardees including Tomi Cardin, Erick T. Baker and Jenee’ Johnson.
hometownstations.com
City of Wapakoneta Discusses Proposed Recreation Manager Position at Wapakoneta City Council on Monday
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A new administrative position is in the works for the City of Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta City Council and city officials met Monday evening inside Wapakoneta City Council Chambers to discuss the implementation of a Recreation Manager in Wapakoneta. The manager position will work and assist the Recreation Director position on a full-time basis. The new role would provide stability enhancement for the city so that recreational positions and opportunities, maintenance of recreational fields and facilities, and identification of new services beneficial for city recreation programs can occur. Also, city officials are optimistic for the benefits that the residents of Wapakoneta can experience with this new role.
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
hometownstations.com
Girl Scouts unveil new Raspberry Rally flavor as cookie sales begin
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While it's a time of year many look forward to a sweet treat, it's also a time that thousands of young women learn the ins and outs of the business world. It's officially Girl Scout cookie time! The iconic cookie sale began as a grassroots effort in 1917 with scouts baking their own cookies. The first commercially baked product came in 1934. The scouts have come a long way in selling cookies and today even sell online. The sales raise money for the troops' activities and most of all teach the girls skills they will use throughout their lives by starting with small tasks.
hometownstations.com
Hat Day hike introduces people to The Quarry Farm
PANDORA, OH (WLIO) - The Quarry Farm led visitors through their scenic trails for their annual Hat Day Hike. People put on their favorite hat and took a stroll through the trails at The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation Farm. The trail features a pond, flowing creeks, and bridges. Hikers were also on the lookout for songbirds and wild turkey that reside in the preserve or signs of other wildlife, such as deer tracks.
hometownstations.com
Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program now accepting applications
Landowners in Allen County can apply from January 12, 2023 – February 24, 2023. Press Release from the West Central Ohio Land Conservancy: Lima, Ohio (January 12, 2023) – The West Central Ohio Land Conservancy (WCOLC) is in the process of selecting interested landowners who meet the qualifications for the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP) in Allen County from January 12th-February 24, 2023. Interested agricultural landowners are encouraged to call or email WCOLC (info@wcolc.org) for additional information. The WCOLC will complete a pre-certification scoring of qualified applicants. The WCOLC will select the landowners with the highest pre-certification scores and aid them in completing an application to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) for purchase of their agricultural easement.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 5
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, was granted a foreclosure from Edwin L. Suter, Ottawa, and Lou A. Suter, Ottawa, in the amount of $17,854.98, plus interest and costs. Jan. 3. Freedom Mortgage Corp., Fishers, Ind., was granted a foreclosure from Bernadette F. Bear, Cloverdale, in the amount of...
Lima News
Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Darke County
GETTYSBURG — At least one person is hospitalized following an accident in Darke County Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. 36 and...
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
