Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes 3-pointer in final seconds to lift Gonzaga over BYU 75-74

nbcrightnow.com
Riding 11-game win streak, Gonzaga moves up to No. 6 in Associated Press poll
Now riding an 11-game win streak, Gonzaga continues to move up the national college basketball polls. Coming off a tense one-point victory at BYU and a home blowout of Portland, the Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 West Coast) moved up two more spots to No. 6 in Week 11 of the Associated Press Top 25.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women move up to 16th in AP poll; Brynna Maxwell wins WCC Player of the Week
Winning is its own reward, but Brynna Maxwell and the Gonzaga women picked some other prizes on Monday. Two days after a big win at Portland that put them alone in first place in the West Coast Conference, the Zags moved up four spots, to 16th, in the Associated Press poll announced Monday.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: Senior forward Anton Watson's impact beyond the numbers
At Gonzaga rewind headquarters, we often try to watch the television replay of GU games to see what we might have missed watching in person the night before. For example, Anton Watson’s impressive beyond-the-stats impact – especially in the first 12 minutes when the game was decided – in Gonzaga’s 115-75 dismantling of Portland on Saturday at the Kennel.
nbcrightnow.com
'One of my dream schools growing up.' Five-star guard Zoom Diallo says Gonzaga visit exceeded expectations
Zoom Diallo has taken two trips to Gonzaga over the last five months since becoming a highly regarded prospect coveted by many of the nation’s top college basketball programs. His father still has photographic evidence of Zoom’s original visit to the Spokane campus, back when the five-star recruit still...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time
It wasn’t the sort of up-and-down basketball game on which Eastern Washington has built its winning streak, but the Eagles’ victory over the Montana Grizzlies on Monday night demonstrated that they can win another way: with toughness. Unable to score much inside all game, Eastern got key baskets...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington continues Big Sky win steak, rolls Idaho 95-74
Building a lead hasn’t been so much the issue for Eastern Washington this season. Keeping one has been a much bigger problem. But it wasn’t a problem Saturday. Eastern’s men’s basketball team shot 61% from the field – including 29 of 40 inside the arc – and cruised to its fifth Big Sky victory in as many games, defeating rival Idaho 95-74 at Reese Court in Cheney.
nbcrightnow.com
Milly Knowles leads Eastern Washington women past Idaho 74-59
Whether it was the added energy of a rivalry game, a home doubleheader, good preparation, or the hope of eating doughnuts the next day, the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team certainly found a groove Saturday afternoon. Trailing by two points at halftime, the Eagles surged ahead of Idaho in...
