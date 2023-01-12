ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WITN

New Bern stormwater drainage project begins

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A stormwater drainage project begins Monday at Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on E. Front Street. The project will take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete. The City of New Bern says this project is intended to improve stormwater drainage at the park. Crews...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK march

Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants, songs and prayer, people were doing their part to keep King's dream alive. Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK …. Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants,...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

City of Havelock reports wastewater spill

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater. Officials said the discharge happened Sunday behind 603 Salem Ct., at manhole SB14. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the southwest part of Slocum Creek. The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation

Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. Unity breakfast highlights MLK’s work, stresses importance …. Earlier on Monday, residents took part in the Greenville Chamber of Commerce's 26th annual Community Unity Breakfast. They left with a call to action while also reflecting on the work King did.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local organization takes to streets to make Greenville cleaner

Giving back to the community and making Greenville a better place is the goal of Striving with Vision Empowerment Support Group Inc. The organization took to Skinner Street on Saturday to clean the road, sidewalks and fields and pick up litter. Local organization takes to streets to make Greenville …
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force Saturday. The SpaceX that took flight mission is classified, but this launch was visible to many here in Eastern Carolina. Just after the successful launch, two side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newport town manager holds Analysis Workshop

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Newport is looking for feedback from its residents. The town manager of Newport, William Shanahan, recently held the first of two SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) meetings. The SWOT Analysis Workshop is intended to give residents a chance to voice their concerns about anything involving the town. Shanahan said he […]
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday, Craven County Deputies searched a car during a traffic stop on N.C. 118 Highway & Ange Road in Vanceboro, N.C. They found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and items consistent with sell and distribution of illegal drugs. The driver, Robert Durocher Jr....
VANCEBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway

GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
GOLDSBORO, NC

