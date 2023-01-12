Priscilla Presley Asks for ‘Prayers’ After Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Rushed to Hospital: She’s ‘Receiving the Best Care’

Priscilla Presley gave fans a small update about her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley , following her hospitalization on Thursday, January 12.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” Priscilla, 77, told People in a statement. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers.”

The Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays actress added: "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Lisa Marie, 54, was taken to a local Los Angeles hospital on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest in her home.

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The “Storm & Grace” songstress was given CPR by paramedics on the scene, according to TMZ , who was first to report the news.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that officers arrived at Lisa Marie’s Calabasas, California, home at 10:40 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The musician, who is the only child of Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley , regained a pulse before she was transferred to a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s department added.

Priscilla was later spotted arriving at the hospital to be by her daughter’s side, according to photos published by Page Six on Thursday.

Lisa Marie’s health scare came two days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother in celebration of Baz Luhrmann ’s Elvis biopic ’s three nominations.

Austin Butler , who won the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture trophy for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll on Tuesday, January 10, made sure to give Elvis’ loved ones a special shout-out.

“I also want to thank … the Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts and your memories [and] your home to me,” Butler, 31, said while accepting his award. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla: I love you forever.”

Both Lisa Marie and Priscilla were in tears as they cheered on the Carrie Diaries alum from the audience .

Priscilla, who was married to the “Blue Suede Shoes” crooner from 1967 to 1973, shared her “heartfelt congratulations” to Butler for his win via Instagram on Thursday . (Elvis died in August 1977 at the age of 42.)

“He studied Elvis for 2 years and simply became him in his performance. I’m so proud of you, Austin,” she wrote just as news broke of her daughter’s condition. “I only wish that the genius that Baz Luhrmann captured was also recognized. #GoldenGlobes #elvismovie.”

Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes more than two years after the family mourned the loss of her only son, Benjamin Keough , who died by suicide in July 2020. He was 27.

The “Lights Out” songstress welcomed daughter Riley Keough in 1989 and son Benjamin in 1992 with her first husband, Danny Keough . The duo called it quits in 1994. That same year, Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson , but she filed for divorce in 1996 .

The Elvis by the Presleys coauthor wed for a third time in 2002, exchanging vows with Nicolas Cage . However, the relationship fizzled out four months later. Their divorce was finalized in 2004.

Lisa Marie moved on with Michael Lockwood , whom she married in January 2006. The twosome welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley in October 2008. After a decade of marriage, Lisa Marie and the producer, 61, called it quits in 2016, finalizing the terms of their divorce five years later.

Despite parting ways romantically, Lockwood wished Lisa Marie well after learning of her hospitalization. “Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” his attorney, Joseph Yanny , exclusively told Us in a statement on Thursday, referring to the exes’ 11-year-old twins. “The most important thing always and now is Lisa Marie gets better and that the children don’t suffer as a result of this.”