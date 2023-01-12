Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Bill filed to strengthen Texas’ employment verification process
(The Center Square) – The Texas Public Policy Foundation and a state Republican representative from north Texas are hoping the state legislature will approve stronger E-verify laws after a record nearly 1.8 million illegal foreign nationals were apprehended in Texas in fiscal 2022. As people from over 150 countries...
inforney.com
69th DA Erin Lands Anchondo receives certification from TBLS
AUSTIN − Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) announced Erin Lands Anchondo received Board Certification in Criminal Law. Anchondo is currently the elected District Attorney for the 69th Judicial District of Texas serving Moore, Dallam, Sherman and Hartley Counties. Board Certification is a voluntary designation program certifying Texas attorneys...
Comments / 1