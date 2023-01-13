ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California picks up debris from latest storm, braces for the next

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rain-soaked Californians took advantage of a break in a weeks-long deluge to haul away dead trees, restore downed power lines and prepare new stacks of sandbags before another series of storms hits the state beginning Friday.

In Monterey County along the state's central coast, communities near the still-rising Salinas River were under an evacuation order, as authorities warned that the cresting waterway could cut off homes and businesses from essential services.

As many as 19 people have been killed in the storms, including two deaths announced on Wednesday - one person found dead in a submerged car in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, and another who was pulled from the American River in El Dorado County on Jan. 3.

A five-year-old boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County had still not been found by Wednesday evening.

At least two more storm systems were set to pound California and the Pacific Northwest starting Friday and over the weekend, the National Weather Service said, including another atmospheric river, systems of dense moisture funneled into California from the tropical Pacific. The state has already been hit with seven such weather systems over the past two weeks.

Precipitation from the storms will fall as rain along the coast and snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges, the National Weather Service said.

CUT OFF FROM SERVICES

In Monterey County, water from prior storms continued to swell the Salinas River, officials said. Some residents of the Monterey Peninsula and parts of the Salinas area could be cut off from other communities for as many as three days as roads flood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L27WA_0kCumjfS00

"My husband went and got some provisions, just things we needed, so if we're going to be here two to three days or however long we may be stranded, we're good to go," said Diane Souza, a retired office manager who decided to ride out the storm in the community of Spreckels near the river.

The couple put sandbags around their garage, which sits lower than the rest of the house, and put together a bag with emergency items in case they need to flee.

Not far away, the muddy Salinas River flowed at a steady pace, widening and encroaching on nearby trees. The tops of fences could be seen just above the rising water.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said her officers had gone door-to-door in communities affected by evacuation orders, urging people to leave. She said the river was expected to hit flood stage by 11 p.m. Thursday night (2 a.m. ET on Friday), and remain high through the weekend.

Dozens of roadways across the state were made impassable by mudslides and snow as the state's department of transportation urged drivers to stay off impacted roads until crews could clear the way.

In the state capital of Sacramento, crews continued to clear fallen trees and restore power on Thursday, aiming to complete as much of the work as possible before rains begin again on Friday.

The heavy rains have eased California's historic drought but not ended it, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed on Thursday. The state is no longer considered to be in extreme drought or exceptional drought, the two worst categories, but much of the state is still considered to be experiencing moderate or severe drought conditions.

Even with more atmospheric rivers in the immediate forecast, the state's water system will remained strained in coming years without new infrastructure to capture more storm water, restore flood plains and recycle wastewater.

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
France 24

Biden declares disaster in California as heavy rains continue

US President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in California, as the latest in a succession of storm systems blew into the state, bringing heavy flooding to already waterlogged regions. "Waves of heavy precipitation continue to batter California," said the National Weather Service (NWS) on Twitter. "Heavy rain will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

20,000 acres of agriculture damaged in Monterey County after storms

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Local farmers are glad that water came into the Central Coast but at what cost? Executive Director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau Norm Groot gives some insight. “We’re estimating at this point anywhere from 20,000 acres up, maybe impacted at this point,” Groot said.” And that could be anywhere from 40 to The post 20,000 acres of agriculture damaged in Monterey County after storms appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week

MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs Another Executive Order for Emergency Storm Services

Governor Gavin Newsom signed another storm recovery and emergency Executive Order on Monday, continuing to add state support as storms continue to batter California all over the state. Since late December, record rain and snowfall has besieged the state, responsible for at least 19 deaths, destruction all over California, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Biden declares emergency for California due to winter storms

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, as storms have pounded the Golden State since Dec. 26, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures. Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

IRS Announces Tax Relief for California Storm Victims

Victims of severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in California beginning January 8, 2023, now have until May 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced [on January 10, 2023]. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

