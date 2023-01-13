ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Teens Missing From Youth Care Center In Riverhead

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
Riverhead Police are working to locate Crisuary Almonte-Esteves (left), age 13, and Hailey Cantwell, age 16. The teens were reported missing Wednesday, Jan. 11, from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, located on Sound Avenue. Photo Credit: Riverhead Town Police/Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after two teens were reported missing from a youth care center on Long Island.

Crisuary Almonte-Esteves, age 13, and Hailey Cantwell, age 16, were last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead, located near Sound and Osborn avenues, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Almonte-Esteves is described as a Hispanic female 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 147 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cantwell is described as a white female 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Riverhead Police said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 631-727-4500.

