electrek.co
Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
Carscoops
1979 Corvette Owner Gets A Shocking 1,177% Tax Hike On Parts Car In Kansas
Used car prices have been sky-high for a few years now and classic cars have seen a similar bump. For one man in Kansas, that bump now has him paying some 1,177 percent more in property taxes on a non-running Corvette parts car in his garage. Now, he’s set up to battle the state over a $718 property tax bill.
teslarati.com
Porsche bogged down by EV sales slump
Porsche has published its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and despite an overall growth in sales over the year, the company’s sole electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, saw sales plummet in 2022. Porsche’s sales report is positive overall. The German sportscar maker grew sales overall by 3% to 309,884...
insideevs.com
Tesla Snatches 2022 US Luxury Sales Crown From BMW
For the first time in nearly 25 years, an American automaker is again number one in luxury sales in the US. Tesla grabbed the luxury sales crown from BMW for the 2022 calendar year, selling 158,612 more vehicles than the German automaker in its home market. In 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by about 23,000 vehicles based on estimates.
MotorBiscuit
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
fordauthority.com
2018 Ford Edge Among Used SUVs With Best Fuel Economy
Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
Business Insider
Rolls Royce and Porsche's gravity-defying sales numbers show the rich aren't cutting back on luxury spending just yet
Both automakers saw best-ever years in 2022, with Rolls customers shelling out over a half million dollars for customized rides.
Consumer Reports Least Satisfying SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least satisfying SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Nissan Kicks, the 2023 Volkswagen Taos, and the 2023 Kia Seltos. The post Consumer Reports Least Satisfying SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
The 2022 Ford F-150 Struggles Against Declining Sales
The 2022 Ford F-150 faces declining sales and struggled to close the gap. Why aren't Ford F-150 models flying off the lots as expected? The post The 2022 Ford F-150 Struggles Against Declining Sales appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for Q4 and full-year 2022
New U.S. record set as demand across model lines helps overcome supply and logistics issues. Atlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that 2022 retail deliveries in the United States totaled 70,065 cars – PCNA's best year ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. Fourth quarter deliveries also set a new high for the period at 20,955, or 14 percent above the same quarter a year earlier.
Carscoops
Order A New Ferrari And You Can Buy A Matching Amalgam Scale Model
Amalgam Collection has joined forces with Ferrari and is now offering scale models of new Ferrari models that exactly match the specifications selected by customers. The partnership means that anyone who orders a new Ferrari Roma, 812 Superfast, 812 GTS, Portofino M, SF90 Stradale, or SF90 Spider through a Ferrari dealership will have the option to also order either a 1:8 or 1:12 scale model through Amalgam.
Carscoops
Subaru WRX Spawns Official Rallycar And Endurance Racer
Subaru’s illustrious WRC era might have ended in the ’00s but the automaker is still present in different kinds of motorsport activities blessing us with beautiful race and rally-prepped models. Two of those based on the Subaru WRX were shown at the Tokyo Auto Salon and we can’t decide which one looks cooler.
MotorBiscuit
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race
One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
torquenews.com
Most Reliable New Cars and SUVs Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find new for less than $30,000. Reliable and Affordable with Standard Safety Features. There’s no denying that the choice for new...
Carscoops
Tesla Model Y Crashes Into Model S In Hong Kong Tunnel
An incident involving Tesla on Tesla violence was recently filmed inside a tunnel in Hong Kong. The accident saw a Model Y collide with a curb inside the tunnel, and then careen into a Model S going the opposite direction. Footage of the incident, which occurred on January 12, 2023,...
Carscoops
Cusco Puts The Coupe Back Into Crossover Coupe With Rugged Toyota GR86 Concept
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato proved there’s a market for rally-inspired supercars, but buyers on a budget might want to check out Cusco’s crossover-inspired Toyota GR86. Unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR86 crossover concept features a rugged design thanks to custom fender flares,...
Carscoops
Stellantis Withdraws All Lobbying Efforts From Europe
After leaving the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) — a European automaker lobbying group — last year, Stellantis has just announced they will be stopping all lobbying efforts from Europe altogether. As reported by Automotive News Europe, the decision was made by CEO Carlos Tavares as a...
Carscoops
Infiniti And BMW Smash Into Each Other Like It’s A Demolition Derby At Sideshow
Sideshows and street takeovers are a problem in many cities across the USA. Surprisingly, relatively few of the videos from these events feature accidents. We bet the owners of the Infiniti and BMW from the video below wish they could say the same about their own appearance. First posted over...
