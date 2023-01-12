ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

electrek.co

Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
teslarati.com

Porsche bogged down by EV sales slump

Porsche has published its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and despite an overall growth in sales over the year, the company’s sole electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, saw sales plummet in 2022. Porsche’s sales report is positive overall. The German sportscar maker grew sales overall by 3% to 309,884...
insideevs.com

Tesla Snatches 2022 US Luxury Sales Crown From BMW

For the first time in nearly 25 years, an American automaker is again number one in luxury sales in the US. Tesla grabbed the luxury sales crown from BMW for the 2022 calendar year, selling 158,612 more vehicles than the German automaker in its home market. In 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by about 23,000 vehicles based on estimates.
MotorBiscuit

The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds

What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

2018 Ford Edge Among Used SUVs With Best Fuel Economy

Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford F-150 Struggles Against Declining Sales

The 2022 Ford F-150 faces declining sales and struggled to close the gap. Why aren't Ford F-150 models flying off the lots as expected? The post The 2022 Ford F-150 Struggles Against Declining Sales appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com

Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for Q4 and full-year 2022

New U.S. record set as demand across model lines helps overcome supply and logistics issues. Atlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that 2022 retail deliveries in the United States totaled 70,065 cars – PCNA's best year ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. Fourth quarter deliveries also set a new high for the period at 20,955, or 14 percent above the same quarter a year earlier.
Carscoops

Order A New Ferrari And You Can Buy A Matching Amalgam Scale Model

Amalgam Collection has joined forces with Ferrari and is now offering scale models of new Ferrari models that exactly match the specifications selected by customers. The partnership means that anyone who orders a new Ferrari Roma, 812 Superfast, 812 GTS, Portofino M, SF90 Stradale, or SF90 Spider through a Ferrari dealership will have the option to also order either a 1:8 or 1:12 scale model through Amalgam.
Carscoops

Subaru WRX Spawns Official Rallycar And Endurance Racer

Subaru’s illustrious WRC era might have ended in the ’00s but the automaker is still present in different kinds of motorsport activities blessing us with beautiful race and rally-prepped models. Two of those based on the Subaru WRX were shown at the Tokyo Auto Salon and we can’t decide which one looks cooler.
MotorBiscuit

3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend

When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race

One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
torquenews.com

Most Reliable New Cars and SUVs Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find new for less than $30,000. Reliable and Affordable with Standard Safety Features. There’s no denying that the choice for new...
Carscoops

Tesla Model Y Crashes Into Model S In Hong Kong Tunnel

An incident involving Tesla on Tesla violence was recently filmed inside a tunnel in Hong Kong. The accident saw a Model Y collide with a curb inside the tunnel, and then careen into a Model S going the opposite direction. Footage of the incident, which occurred on January 12, 2023,...
Carscoops

Cusco Puts The Coupe Back Into Crossover Coupe With Rugged Toyota GR86 Concept

The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato proved there’s a market for rally-inspired supercars, but buyers on a budget might want to check out Cusco’s crossover-inspired Toyota GR86. Unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR86 crossover concept features a rugged design thanks to custom fender flares,...
Carscoops

Stellantis Withdraws All Lobbying Efforts From Europe

After leaving the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) — a European automaker lobbying group — last year, Stellantis has just announced they will be stopping all lobbying efforts from Europe altogether. As reported by Automotive News Europe, the decision was made by CEO Carlos Tavares as a...

