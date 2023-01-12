ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#MUBB Falls 80-76 at No. 12/11 Xavier

The No. 25/23 Marquette University men's basketball team (14-5, 6-2 BIG EAST) dropped a tough 80-76 decision at No. 12/11 Xavier (15-3, 7-0 BIG EAST) Sunday afternoon in BIG EAST Conference action. Guard Tyler Kolek led the way with 25 points and forward Oso Ighodaro chipped in 14 points and...
King, La Chapell Earn BIG EAST Weekly Honors

NEW YORK — Marquette guards Jordan King and Emily La Chapell were honored by the BIG EAST for their performance on the court last week, the league office announced Monday morning. King was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll, while La Chapell earned Freshman of the Week Honors.
